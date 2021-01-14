 

Xinhua Silk Road SCO Secretariat, TCSA jointly host "National Data Brain" Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 10:01  |  19   |   |   

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) jointly held a summit on "National Data Brain: Driving Societal Stability and Economic Revitalization" on Tuesday in Beijing.

SCO Secretariat, TCSA jointly host

As a part of the 20th anniversary of the SCO, the summit was attended by the SCO member states, observer states, partner states, ambassadors, diplomatic representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the League of Arab States (LAS), as well as well-known Chinese entrepreneurs.

According to SCO secretary-general Vladimir Norov, who made opening remarks on the summit, SCO states are making joint efforts to build an effective financial mechanism for data-driven economic development. An in-depth understanding of TCSA's solution can help achieve the goal of tightened cooperation using innovative technologies.

This summit provided a technological blueprint for an upgrade in macroeconomic governance, said Vladimir Norov, adding that he hoped that the summit could accelerate the construction of National Data Brain in various countries to achieve societal stability and economic revitalization for all SCO states.

Adkins Zheng, chairman of TCSA, expressed his gratitude for SCO's recognition and support, and gave a detailed presentation on the construction of the National Data Brain. 

TCSA pioneered a novel model for data transmission, storage, computation, and application across a massive range of dimensions, said Zheng, adding that serving like the CPU of the national economy, this data architecture can reduce data processing costs exponentially.

As the first international consultancy to serve visionary central governments in the establishment of digitalized national macroeconomic systems through the construction of National Data Brain, TCSA has won widespread recognition from authorities and academia such as the World Bank and IMF.

Currently, TCSA is promoting cooperation with central governments and central banks in 50 countries, among which, five of them have entered the signing process and two of them have signed cooperation agreements.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/318980.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420417/1.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xinhua Silk Road SCO Secretariat, TCSA jointly host "National Data Brain" Summit BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) jointly held a summit on "National Data Brain: Driving Societal Stability and Economic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
Catheter Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"
Engineered Wood Market to Garner $400.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments