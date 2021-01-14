 

KickStart Europe Summit 2021 moves online to continue conversations around trends and investment in the European data center market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Over 750 industry leaders will meet virtually on January 21st to network and discuss important trends in digital infrastructure

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the digital infrastructure sector continues to catch up on the unprecedented global developments of last year and look to the future, over 750 industry leaders from around the world will gather once more on the 21st January for the fourth edition of the annual KickStart Europe Summit. The event will take place online in a new digital format, enabling the summit to continue to support the industry, facilitate networking, and further advance the conversations on strategy, trends and European investment in digital infrastructure at this pivotal time in the sector's history.

This year, networking will take place via KickStart's digital event platform, where delegates will be able to network with new and existing business partners from the comfort of their homes.

The program will continue to have a mixture of plenary and panel sessions, with C-Level experts, and remains focused on the latest tech trends and investments in the data center, connectivity and cloud landscape, to kickstart the year.

From Energy and Sustainability, to Investment Trends in Europe

Penny Madsen-Jones, EMEA Data Center Research at CBRE, will talk about emerging European data center markets. The C-Level Data Center panel - featuring Jasper Lankhorst (Global Switch), Matt Pullen (CyrusOne), Eric Boonstra (Iron Mountain), John Eland (NTT) and Alexandra Schless (NorthC), will reflect on these trends.

In the afternoon, eight panel sessions will take place around two overarching themes:

Energy and Sustainability - addressing the role of digitization in sustainable construction; increasing regulatory burdens; and the developments surrounding sustainable design and operations.

Tech and Business Trends - such as the Open Compute Project (OCP); edge infrastructure, digitalisation in the data center; new dynamics between colocation and cloud; and investments in emerging data center markets in Europe.

The program ends with an outlook from TechUK, France Data Centres, eco - Association of the Internet Industry, and Host in Ireland - moderated by Stijn Grove from the Dutch Data Center Association.

Stijn Grove, also initiator of the Summit, commented: "We're meeting at KickStart to share knowledge and collaborate on challenges such as public acceptance of the industry and the growing focus on sustainability."

For the full program and registration, see www.kickstartconf.eu.

About Digital Gateway to Europe

KickStart Europe is an initiative by Digital Gateway to Europe. We are the organization promoting the Dutch datahub. We organize events such as trade missions, trade shows, launch pads and other meetups to share information about the digital infrastructure and datahub. Scale-ups, start-ups, and enterprises who would like more in-depth information about the Netherlands can consult our Digital Gateway to Europe knowledge database.

