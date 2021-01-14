Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön district

Gigabit internet for 46 communities in Schleswig-Holstein

Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of optical fibre network in Plön district

- Infrastructure project finished after three years of construction

- Gigabit internet for 12,000 households in 46 communities

- Future-proof infrastructure thanks to FTTH technology

Berlin, 14 January 2021. After more than three years of construction, Tele Columbus AG has successfully completed the expansion of the FTTH optical fibre network in the northern German district of Plön. Forty-six communities in the district are now connected to the high-performance infrastructure that enables some 12,000 households to access fast internet service with bandwidths of up to 1 Gbit/s. Upon completion of the project, the optical fibre network was handed over to Zweckverband für Breitbandversorgung im Kreis Plön, a specially formed alliance of local communities dedicated to the expansion of broadband internet service in the area. pepcom GmbH, a subsidiary of Tele Columbus AG, operates the new network. Under the PŸUR brand, it provides all connected households with fast internet, TV and telephone service.

Construction of the network, one of the largest broadband projects in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, started in June 2017. Following completion of the four phases, the network now totals roughly 700 kilometres in length throughout the district. In addition to the approximately 12,000 households already served, another 4,000 households can also be connected to the new network at any time. As part of the expansion work, a total of 8,400 building connections were laid. By successfully completing the project, Tele Columbus and Zweckverband für Breitbandversorgung im Kreis Plön - which was set up specifically to promote the expansion of the optical fibre network in the district - are helping to keep the area's rural communities competitive for the future.