 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön district

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 10:00  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön district

14.01.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Gigabit internet for 46 communities in Schleswig-Holstein

Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of optical fibre network in Plön district

- Infrastructure project finished after three years of construction

- Gigabit internet for 12,000 households in 46 communities

- Future-proof infrastructure thanks to FTTH technology

Berlin, 14 January 2021. After more than three years of construction, Tele Columbus AG has successfully completed the expansion of the FTTH optical fibre network in the northern German district of Plön. Forty-six communities in the district are now connected to the high-performance infrastructure that enables some 12,000 households to access fast internet service with bandwidths of up to 1 Gbit/s. Upon completion of the project, the optical fibre network was handed over to Zweckverband für Breitbandversorgung im Kreis Plön, a specially formed alliance of local communities dedicated to the expansion of broadband internet service in the area. pepcom GmbH, a subsidiary of Tele Columbus AG, operates the new network. Under the PŸUR brand, it provides all connected households with fast internet, TV and telephone service.

Construction of the network, one of the largest broadband projects in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, started in June 2017. Following completion of the four phases, the network now totals roughly 700 kilometres in length throughout the district. In addition to the approximately 12,000 households already served, another 4,000 households can also be connected to the new network at any time. As part of the expansion work, a total of 8,400 building connections were laid. By successfully completing the project, Tele Columbus and Zweckverband für Breitbandversorgung im Kreis Plön - which was set up specifically to promote the expansion of the optical fibre network in the district - are helping to keep the area's rural communities competitive for the future.

Seite 1 von 4
Tele Columbus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Tele Columbus AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön district DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön district 14.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020, Dividende und Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. begibt Wandelschuldverschreibungen im ...
CAG International mit 20% intraday Anstieg
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.
DGAP-News: PANDION AG startet Anleiheemission
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus schließt Ausbau des Glasfasernetzes im Kreis Plön erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus schließt Ausbau des Glasfasernetzes im Kreis Plön erfolgreich ab
13.01.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus AG schaltet auf Ökostrom um (deutsch)
13.01.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus switches to green electricity
13.01.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus AG schaltet auf Ökostrom um
11.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
11.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
04.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Gewinnmitnahmen nach erneutem Rekord

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
2.134
Tele Columbus AG
21.08.20
3
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'
10.08.20
3
Tele Columbus: Neue Kredite über 50 Millionen Euro
29.04.20
2
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'