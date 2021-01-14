DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Agreement New partnership: q.beyond AG and CAS AG join forces to promote introduction of SAP S/4HANA in retail sector 14.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Two companies to pool expertise in digitalising retail businesses and enhancing the shopping experience

- q.beyond to contribute know-how in SAP S/4HANA migration, Cloud & IoT

- CAS AG to provide exclusive competence with SAP CAR retail solution

Cologne, 14 January 2021 - q.beyond AG and CAS AG will in future work together closely for SAP projects at retailers. The two companies have agreed a strategic partnership to this end. q.beyond will contribute its expertise in transforming retailers' IT structures. The IT service provider supports retailers in areas such as SAP innovation projects and with solutions from the Cloud and the Internet of Things. The consultancy CAS AG will add its expertise with the SAP CAR omnichannel platform, which improves consumers' shopping experience.

End-to-end solutions offering retailers a digital makeover

"The retail sector transformation is making parallel progress in numerous areas of technology, such as migrating retail IT to the Cloud, offering smart, digital solutions at stores or addressing customers personally across all distribution channels. Together with CAS AG, we offer end-to-end solutions to make retail process landscapes fit for the digital future and enhance customers' shopping experience", explains Thorsten Raquet, a member of the management at q.beyond AG.

SAP landscapes for next-generation retailers

The partnership will focus on projects in the retail sector which rely on the latest SAP technologies: S/4HANA and the Customer Activity Repository (SAP CAR). These SAP solutions enable retailers to digitally model the shopping behaviour of their customers across all distribution channels. They eliminate any media discontinuity between online and offline businesses by consistently updating and synchronising all product and customer data. This way, SAP CAR provides a basis for successfully implementing digitalisation strategies at retail businesses and facilitating omnichannel processes such as Click & Collect or Track & Trace. Since the market launch of SAP CAR, CAS AG has focused on advising retailers in developing and optimising omnichannel platforms, particularly also to provide a basis for forecasting and planning scenarios. "CAS AG is one of the few market specialists in this area", adds Thorsten Raquet.