 

DGAP-News New partnership: q.beyond AG and CAS AG join forces to promote introduction of SAP S/4HANA in retail sector

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 10:00  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Agreement
New partnership: q.beyond AG and CAS AG join forces to promote introduction of SAP S/4HANA in retail sector

14.01.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New partnership: q.beyond AG and CAS AG join forces to promote introduction of SAP S/4HANA in retail sector

- Two companies to pool expertise in digitalising retail businesses and enhancing the shopping experience
- q.beyond to contribute know-how in SAP S/4HANA migration, Cloud & IoT
- CAS AG to provide exclusive competence with SAP CAR retail solution

Cologne, 14 January 2021 - q.beyond AG and CAS AG will in future work together closely for SAP projects at retailers. The two companies have agreed a strategic partnership to this end. q.beyond will contribute its expertise in transforming retailers' IT structures. The IT service provider supports retailers in areas such as SAP innovation projects and with solutions from the Cloud and the Internet of Things. The consultancy CAS AG will add its expertise with the SAP CAR omnichannel platform, which improves consumers' shopping experience.

End-to-end solutions offering retailers a digital makeover

"The retail sector transformation is making parallel progress in numerous areas of technology, such as migrating retail IT to the Cloud, offering smart, digital solutions at stores or addressing customers personally across all distribution channels. Together with CAS AG, we offer end-to-end solutions to make retail process landscapes fit for the digital future and enhance customers' shopping experience", explains Thorsten Raquet, a member of the management at q.beyond AG.

SAP landscapes for next-generation retailers

The partnership will focus on projects in the retail sector which rely on the latest SAP technologies: S/4HANA and the Customer Activity Repository (SAP CAR). These SAP solutions enable retailers to digitally model the shopping behaviour of their customers across all distribution channels. They eliminate any media discontinuity between online and offline businesses by consistently updating and synchronising all product and customer data. This way, SAP CAR provides a basis for successfully implementing digitalisation strategies at retail businesses and facilitating omnichannel processes such as Click & Collect or Track & Trace. Since the market launch of SAP CAR, CAS AG has focused on advising retailers in developing and optimising omnichannel platforms, particularly also to provide a basis for forecasting and planning scenarios. "CAS AG is one of the few market specialists in this area", adds Thorsten Raquet.

Seite 1 von 3
q.beyond Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: q.beyond ehemals QSC-Infos am Rande

Diskussion: Die 1000 % Perle in 2017 QSC Wahnsinn geht weiter
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News New partnership: q.beyond AG and CAS AG join forces to promote introduction of SAP S/4HANA in retail sector DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Agreement New partnership: q.beyond AG and CAS AG join forces to promote introduction of SAP S/4HANA in retail sector 14.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020, Dividende und Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. begibt Wandelschuldverschreibungen im ...
CAG International mit 20% intraday Anstieg
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.
DGAP-News: PANDION AG startet Anleiheemission
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Neue Partnerschaft: q.beyond AG und CAS AG bringen gemeinsam SAP S/4HANA-Einführung im Handel voran (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Neue Partnerschaft: q.beyond AG und CAS AG bringen gemeinsam SAP S/4HANA-Einführung im Handel voran

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:22 Uhr
105.962
q.beyond ehemals QSC-Infos am Rande
13.01.21
2.042
Die 1000 % Perle in 2017 QSC Wahnsinn geht weiter
26.08.20
2
QSC und die Lottogesellschaft