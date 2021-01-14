EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Funds/Market launch Property One Investors AG: ONE Real Estate Debt Fund will be launched as the first Swiss fund for private real estate debt investments with a target size of CHF 200 million 14.01.2021 / 10:00

Property One Investors AG:

ONE Real Estate Debt Fund will be launched as the first Swiss fund for private real estate debt investments with a target size of CHF 200 million

- Private real estate debt offers investors yield opportunities of more than 5%

- Opportunity for qualified investors to invest in a broadly diversified real estate loan portfolio (mortgages)

- Investment universe consists of subordinated loans to professional players in the Swiss real estate market

- Real estate developers based in Switzerland have access to transitional and project financing through the ONE Real Estate Debt Fund

Property One Investors AG, the FINMA-regulated real estate investment management arm of the Property One Group, launches the ONE Real Estate Debt Fund (OREDF), thus offering qualified investors the opportunity to invest for the first time in Switzerland in the emerging asset class Private Real Estate Debt. The existing start-up portfolio, with a volume of around CHF 80 million in current loans is diversified, has a high credit quality, and already generates regular cash flows. The pipeline of further loan requests is already well filled.

Attractive yield and fixed income character

OREDF is a Swiss investment fund for qualified investors of the type "other funds for alternative investments" according to CISA (Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act) with unlimited duration. Investors gain access to a rolling portfolio of subordinated loans/mortgages that is broadly diversified across different borrowers, types of use, regional distribution as well as different maturities and loan amounts. Real estate debt certificates secure all loans.