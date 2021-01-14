 

Original-Research All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Buy

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
14.01.2021, 10:21  |  58   |   |   

^

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE

Unternehmen: All for One Group SE
ISIN: DE0005110001

Anlass der Studie: Acquisition
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: EUR74.20
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Months
Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017; previously 'Hold'
Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann

CONVERSION/4 - flanked by planned near-shore acquisition - will drive growth after the pandemic

With the planned acquisition of the Polish SNP Poland Sp. z o.o., All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) is strengthening its own capacities in order to be prepared for the upcoming migration wave towards SAP S/4HANA. The Polish unit of SNP also includes a Digital Transformation Center (DTC). All for One Group is increasing its own share of the largely automated (migration) value chain, while partner and seller SNP can place its own focus more strongly on the core competency of a data migration software supplier. As the takeover has not yet been finally negotiated, the sales of SNP Poland are not yet included in our forecast. In view of the upcoming migration of existing SAP customers to SAP S/4HANA - which is largely independent of economic developments - All for One Group has a specific growth driver in CONVERSION/4. This is not yet reflected in the valuation (EV/Sales 0.8), because the market casts a special eye on the quarterly development. Here - analogous to the overall economy - an increase in the operating performance can be expected after the conclusion of the vaccination campaign (summer 2021).

Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR74.20. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22000.pdf
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.

Kontakt für Rückfragen
BankM AG
Daniel Grossjohann
Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt
Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42
Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50
Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

All for One Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare
Rating: Buy
Analyst: BankM

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE Unternehmen: All for One Group SE ISIN: DE0005110001 Anlass der Studie: Acquisition Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: EUR74.20 Kursziel auf …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer erobern Dax-Spitze
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Mit Ausstieg von KKR wird ProSiebenSat.1 wieder interessant
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Infineon drehen nach Hoch seit 2001 ins Minus - Abstufung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone
Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne - Erfolgreicher Börsengang von Affirm
Aktien Frankfurt: Moderate Verluste - Konsolidierung ist angesagt
Aktien New York: US-Börsen weiter stabil
SPD kritisiert Baerbock-Aussage zu Nord Stream: Verantwortungslos
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020, Dividende und Prognose 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Kursgewinne erwartet
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tui ex Bezugsrechte gehandelt
Bitcoin fällt nach Rekordjagd deutlich zurück
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Schärfere Corona-Regeln in Hamburg in Kraft getreten
DGAP-News: Relief, NeuroRx, und Quantum Leap geben die Aufnahme von ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil) in ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Das Kursphänomen Tesla kennt einfach keine Grenzen
ROUNDUP: Goldpreis setzt zur Talfahrt an und fällt deutlich unter 1900 Dollar
Protestaktion gegen Umweltstiftung für Gasleitung Nord Stream 2 (1) 
Maas reagiert skeptisch auf Schwesigs Hilfsaktion für Nord Stream 2
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tui ex Bezugsrechte gehandelt
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger werfen Corona-Impfstoffhersteller aus den Depots
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs erstmals über 28 000 Dollar
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs kratzt an Marke von 35 000 Dollar
Shell rechnet mit Milliarden-Belastungen
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 25 000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin fällt nach Rekordjagd deutlich zurück
ROUNDUP: Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs inzwischen bei knapp 32 000 Dollar
Iran: Trump sucht Vorwand für Krieg am Golf (2) 
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011
DAX-FLASH: Erneut hohe Verluste erwartet - Trump kann Märkte nicht beruhigen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE deutsch
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE deutsch
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english
16.12.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE beabsichtigt Übernahme des SAP-Dienstleisters SNP Poland (deutsch)
16.12.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE plans to acquire SAP service provider SNP Poland
16.12.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE beabsichtigt Übernahme des SAP-Dienstleisters SNP Poland
16.12.20
SNP verkauft polnische Tochter an All for One Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
1.064
Ausbruch ???