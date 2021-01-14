 

Seam Tapes Market worth $179 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 10:30  |  60   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Seam Tapes Market by Type (Single layered, Multi layered), Material (Polyurethane, TPU, Polyamide), Application (Intimate apparel, Sports innerwear, Sportswear, Casual apparel, Shoes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Seam Tapes Market size is expected to grow from USD 128 million in 2020 to USD 179 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Seam tapes is used across applications, such as intimate apparels, shoes, sportswear, sports innerwear, casual apparels is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these seam tapes.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72452381

Browse in-depth TOC on "Seam Tapes Market"

200 – Tables        
45 – Figures
162 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-seam-tapes-market-72452381.html

The intimate apparels are expected to register the highest CAGR in the global seam tapes market during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about the best fit, growing millennial population, and rise in spending power among women are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing availability of a broad range of products in multiple designs for various purposes, such as sportswear, bridal wear, and regular wear, has also been driving the global market. The intimate apparels segment is the largest as well as the fastest segment of the global seam tapes market with a CAGR of 7.1%, in terms of value.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72452381

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global seam tapes market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Seam tapes market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of seam tapes in the intimate apparels and sportswear industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia have led to an increased demand for Seam tapes in the Asia Pacific region.

Bemis Associates (US), Sealon (South Korea), HiMEL (South Korea), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), and Adhesive Films, Inc. (NJ) are the leading seam tapes manufacturers, globally.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seam Tapes Market worth $179 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Seam Tapes Market by Type (Single layered, Multi layered), Material (Polyurethane, TPU, Polyamide), Application (Intimate apparel, Sports innerwear, Sportswear, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"
Engineered Wood Market to Garner $400.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Sandvik Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Automation and Digitalization in Underground and ...
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments