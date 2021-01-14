Seam Tapes Market worth $179 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Seam Tapes Market by Type (Single layered, Multi layered), Material (Polyurethane, TPU, Polyamide), Application (Intimate apparel, Sports innerwear, Sportswear, Casual apparel, Shoes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Seam Tapes Market size is expected to grow from USD 128 million in 2020 to USD 179 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Seam tapes is used across applications, such as intimate apparels, shoes, sportswear, sports innerwear, casual apparels is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these seam tapes.

The intimate apparels are expected to register the highest CAGR in the global seam tapes market during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about the best fit, growing millennial population, and rise in spending power among women are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing availability of a broad range of products in multiple designs for various purposes, such as sportswear, bridal wear, and regular wear, has also been driving the global market. The intimate apparels segment is the largest as well as the fastest segment of the global seam tapes market with a CAGR of 7.1%, in terms of value.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global seam tapes market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Seam tapes market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of seam tapes in the intimate apparels and sportswear industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia have led to an increased demand for Seam tapes in the Asia Pacific region.

Bemis Associates (US), Sealon (South Korea), HiMEL (South Korea), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), and Adhesive Films, Inc. (NJ) are the leading seam tapes manufacturers, globally.