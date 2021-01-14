 

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions reduces CO2 footprint in Germany with green electricity

BIELEFELD, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world's most successful SAP service providers, is enhancing its sustainability by converting to 100 percent green electricity in Germany. This change took effect on January 1, 2021 and covers itelligence's data centers in Bautzen and Bielefeld and the office premises in Bautzen, Bielefeld and Dresden.

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions reduces CO2 footprint in Germany with green electricity.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions: "itelligence's motto 'We Transform. Trust into Value' does not only apply in the area of consulting. With this change, we are demonstrating that we are not only committed to our customers' success but also to an ecofriendly, sustainable approach in our business operations."

André Walter, Vice President Global Managed Services – Cloud Infrastructure Services, responsible for the data centers around the world at itelligence, adds: "By changing to certified green electricity, we are reducing our CO2 footprint, fostering regenerative energies and purposefully pursuing our Green IT Investment strategy."

As of January 1 of this year, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is procuring electricity obtained from sustainable sources, such as wind, sunlight, hydropower, geothermal plants and biogas, from energy provider E.ON Energie Deutschland.

Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, CEO of E.ON Energie Deutschland comments: "By taking the step of a wholesale change to certified green electricity from E.ON, itelligence is providing further impetus to the green digitalization, actively supporting the successful realization of the Energy Transition in Germany's business world."

itelligence's annual energy consumption amounts to 10 million kilowatt hours, roughly corresponding to that of 2,500 four-person households, i.e. almost a small town. At its three German data centers, Bautzen, Bautzen/Salzenforst and Bielefeld, itelligence runs over 11,700 servers for some 1,000 managed cloud services customers. Including the office buildings in Bautzen and Dresden and the Bielefeld head office of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, some 1,800 employees of the company now work using green electricity in Germany.

Press contact:

Head of Corporate Public Relations
Silvia Dicke
itelligence AG
Königsbreede 1
D-33605 Bielefeld
T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107
E-mail: silvia.dicke@itelligence.de

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues.

https://itelligencegroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419765/itelligence_AG_NorbertRotter_NTT.jpg



