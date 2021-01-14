Juva Life Unifies and Accelerates Brand Marketing Plans

Juva Life is working to unify its communication strategy and advance its brand positioning in order to more consistently represent its core mission across multiple platforms and media. The Company is embarking on an accelerated plan for growth, and as such, the need for responsible broad public awareness is increasingly paramount for the long-term success of the Company.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“ Juva Life, ” “Juva” or the “ Company ”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations, is pleased to announce an upcoming strategic brand identity campaign designed to unify its messaging amongst its various products and divisions.

Company Founder and CEO, Doug Chloupek states, “Our Life Sciences efforts are instrumental for the strategic success of Juva. While our efforts to-date have laid the foundation for a solid regional cannabis enterprise, we are actively pursuing opportunities aimed at delivering a platform of products that address significant unmet medical needs. The marketing efforts required to drive awareness of our activities includes considerable forethought and planning to ensure consistent messaging to appropriately communicate the various aspects of our product development strategy. We are dedicated to laying a solid foundation for commercial success by executing a comprehensive strategic marketing plan.”

The Company has implemented a scalable approach to marketing by engaging contract vendors who meet the requisite needs for creative expertise, cost-effective methodologies, and the ability to provide a long-term perspective in a fast-paced, evolutionary environment.

As a result, Juva is incredibly pleased to be working with a growing team that includes the Idea Cooperative, a dedicated full-service creative agency of Sonoma County, California who have taken the lead role in consumer-facing brand positioning and product design. Their talents are focused on website, social media, newsletters, and other related commercial communications strategies. In addition, Juva has engaged the highly experienced, full-service design team at August Studio of Oakland, California to integrate a consistently branded look and feel throughout its brick-and-mortar facilities.