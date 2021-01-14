GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG concludes new lease in its MAYOFFICE office development in Stuttgart

DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

14.01.2021 / 10:46

GIEAG concludes new lease in its MAYOFFICE office development in Stuttgart

- Stoye-Benk notarial office leases entire 3rd floor with 1,500 square metres of office space

