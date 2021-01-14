NUCLEAI AND DEBIOPHARM LAUNCH RESEARCH COLLABORATION UTILIZING NUCLEAI'S AI-POWERED BIOMARKER PLATFORM

Tel Aviv, Israel / Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - Nucleai (

Debiopharm has multiple therapeutic development programs in oncology that may benefit from this digital pathology biomarker and imaging platform, enabling better patient selection and improved clinical performance. Ultimately this approach could result in better, more personalized therapeutic choices for patients. The agreement includes an initial installment to Nucleai followed by success-based milestone payments should Debiopharm integrate Nucleai's biomarkers in its clinical studies and further develop them as companion diagnostics.

"We are delighted to launch our first project with Nucleai in order to explore the application of their cutting-edge AI technology to unravel complex biomarkers and better define the patient population benefitting from the therapies we develop," expressed Franck Brichory, Director Personalized Medicine at Debiopharm.

Tom Gibbs, Director at Debiopharm, added, "This is a great example of how Debiopharm can work with companies that we have invested in through our strategic Digital Health investment fund."

"Clinical assets paired to biomarkers are known to improve the success rate of clinical studies. The future of biomarker discovery and development lies in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques, broad and rich data, and biological understanding. We are thrilled to announce this third major collaboration with pharma to research, discover and develop new biomarkers for their oncology clinical assets," explained Avi Veidman, co-founder and CEO of Nucleai.

About Nucleai
Nucleai is a global provider of AI-powered pathology-based biomarker discovery that transforms the way pathology data is used throughout the research and development of novel therapies. Nucleai's platform leverages unique tissue datasets to produce insights into cancer biology, increasing clinical trial efficacy and improving patient care. Nucleai works with leading pharmaceutical companies, licensing its research platform for internal use, and collaborating in biomarkers discovery projects.

For more information, please visit http://www.nucleaimd.com
We are on LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/company/nucleaimd

About Debiopharm
Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com
We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews and @debiopharmfund

Contacts
Contact:
Debiopharm Contact
Dawn Haughton - Communication Manager
mailto:dawn.haughton@debiopharm.com
Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11

Nucleai Contact
Jonathan Daniels - VP of Sales
mailto:Jonathan@nucleaimd.com