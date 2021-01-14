NUCLEAI AND DEBIOPHARM LAUNCH RESEARCH COLLABORATION UTILIZING NUCLEAI'S AI-POWERED BIOMARKER PLATFORM
Tel Aviv, Israel / Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - Nucleai (
http://www.Nucleaimd.com ), a global provider in pathology-based biomarker
discovery, and Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based
biopharmaceutical company specializing in drug development, announced that they
have entered into a long-term collaboration to leverage Nucleai's artificial
intelligence (AI) -powered biomarker research & discovery platform for one of
Debiopharm's clinical stage oncology assets.
Having become one of Debiopharm's investment portfolio companies in 2020 (Series
A), Nucleai's pathology-based platform analyzes tissue images using computer
vision and machine learning methods to model the tumor and the immune system's
spatial characteristics, creating unique and specific histological biomarkers
that can predict patient response. These biomarkers allow further stratification
of responder/non-responder patient populations, improve the success rate of
clinical trials, and shorten time-to-market for pharmaceutical treatments. To
develop their platform, Nucleai leverages proprietary datasets of pathology
images and clinical data from leading hospitals and Health Maintenance
Organizations (HMOs) in Israel and the United States.
Debiopharm has multiple therapeutic development programs in oncology that may
benefit from this digital pathology biomarker and imaging platform, enabling
better patient selection and improved clinical performance. Ultimately this
approach could result in better, more personalized therapeutic choices for
patients. The agreement includes an initial installment to Nucleai followed by
success-based milestone payments should Debiopharm integrate Nucleai's
biomarkers in its clinical studies and further develop them as companion
diagnostics.
"We are delighted to launch our first project with Nucleai in order to explore
the application of their cutting-edge AI technology to unravel complex
biomarkers and better define the patient population benefitting from the
therapies we develop," expressed Franck Brichory, Director Personalized Medicine
at Debiopharm.
Tom Gibbs, Director at Debiopharm, added , "This is a great example of how
Debiopharm can work with companies that we have invested in through our
strategic Digital Health investment fund."
"Clinical assets paired to biomarkers are known to improve the success rate of
clinical studies. The future of biomarker discovery and development lies in
integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques,
broad and rich data, and biological understanding. We are thrilled to announce
this third major collaboration with pharma to research, discover and develop new
biomarkers for their oncology clinical assets," explained Avi Veidman,
co-founder and CEO of Nucleai.
About Nucleai
Nucleai is a global provider of AI-powered pathology-based biomarker discovery
that transforms the way pathology data is used throughout the research and
development of novel therapies. Nucleai's platform leverages unique tissue
datasets to produce insights into cancer biology, increasing clinical trial
efficacy and improving patient care. Nucleai works with leading pharmaceutical
companies, licensing its research platform for internal use, and collaborating
in biomarkers discovery projects.
About Debiopharm
Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical
needs in oncology. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and
real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds for in-licensing,
clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large
pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.
For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com
About Nucleai
Nucleai is a global provider of AI-powered pathology-based biomarker discovery
that transforms the way pathology data is used throughout the research and
development of novel therapies. Nucleai's platform leverages unique tissue
datasets to produce insights into cancer biology, increasing clinical trial
efficacy and improving patient care. Nucleai works with leading pharmaceutical
companies, licensing its research platform for internal use, and collaborating
in biomarkers discovery projects.
About Debiopharm
Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical
needs in oncology. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and
real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds for in-licensing,
clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large
pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.
For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com
