 

Crestbridge announces Private Equity heavyweight appointment as business targets further growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 11:00  |  22   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestbridge, the agile alternative for private equity and real estate administration solutions, has appointed Alex Di Santo as Group Head of Private Equity.

Alex Di Santo, Group Head of Private Equity for Crestbridge

In his new role, Alex is responsible for the development and implementation of Crestbridge's private equity fund services strategy including maintaining the highest levels of client care. He will have additional responsibilities in raising the business' profile in the private equity fund services space, as well as identifying and targeting new and strategically important revenue opportunities.

Based in Jersey, Alex brings with him over 17 years' experience in the financial services industry, of which, 14 years have been focussed on private capital fund administration. He has significant specialist expertise in private capital covering private debt and private equity (spanning venture, growth and buyout).

This announcement follows an impressive series of recent hires and expansion for Crestbridge. The business has continued to grow, despite the global pandemic, driven, in large part by private equity, venture capital and real estate fund managers seeking the high levels of service, expertise and technology driven processes that Crestbridge is known for.

Additionally, Michael Johnson becomes Group Head of Institutional Services. Michael will lead the business's Private Equity Services, Real Estate Services, Management Company Services, Corporate Services and Governance Services teams, comprising over 300 members of staff across seven locations.

Michael commented, "It's a pleasure to welcome Alex Di Santo to the Crestbridge team. In an industry with increasingly complex requirements around regulation, transparency and technology, his extensive knowledge and experience in private capital fund administration will make him an asset to the business. His appointment represents a positive step in Crestbridge's ongoing strategy to continue to identify and hire world-class expertise."

Alex commented, "Fund administration services for private capital is a highly active and exciting space and I am delighted to be joining Crestbridge, one of the fastest growing players in the industry globally. I look forward to working with Michael and the rest of the Crestbridge team."

Notes to editors

  • We are a leading global administration, management & corporate governance solutions business.
  • We provide a broad range of outsourced fiduciary, administrative, accounting and compliance services globally – our expertise spans services, asset classes and jurisdictions. Since 1998, we have been putting our insight and experience to work for clients who include leading corporations, sovereign wealth funds, investor groups, asset managers and ultra-high net worth families.
  • Crestbridge employs over 350+ people and has seven international offices: Bahrain, Cayman, Jersey, London, Luxembourg, New Jersey and New York.
  • We are regulated in our locations (see here for more details)

For further information, please contact:

Nicola Nicholson, Head of Marketing at Crestbridge on tel. +44 (0) 1534 835014 or e-mail Nicola.Nicholson@crestbridge.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420328/Alex_di_Santo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crestbridge announces Private Equity heavyweight appointment as business targets further growth LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Crestbridge, the agile alternative for private equity and real estate administration solutions, has appointed Alex Di Santo as Group Head of Private Equity. In his new role, Alex is responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"
Engineered Wood Market to Garner $400.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Sandvik Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Automation and Digitalization in Underground and ...
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments