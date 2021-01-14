 

VoIP-Pal Files a Petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 11:00  |  25   |   |   

The Company seeks to overturn the Northern District of California District Court’s order in its cases vs. Apple, Verizon, and AT&T

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that on January 12, 2021 the Company filed a petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC), challenging the decisions of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in Case Nos. 20-CV-02460-LHK, 20-CV-02995-LHK and 20-CV-03092-LHK.

In April 2020, shortly after VoIP-Pal filed patent infringement suits based on U.S. Patent 10,218,606 (“the ’606 patent”) in the Western District of Texas (WDTX), the Respondents Apple, Verizon and AT&T filed declaratory-judgment actions in the Northern District of California in an attempt to prevent VoIP-Pal from pursuing its earlier-filed actions in the WDTX forum. VoIP-Pal filed a motion to dismiss the Respondents’ declaratory-judgment actions, which was denied by the district court in the Northern District of California.

The Company has now sought mandamus relief, asking the CAFC to reverse the district court’s order denying VoIP-Pal’s consolidated motion to dismiss the declaratory-judgment actions under the first-to-file rule. The Company believes there is no legitimate dispute that VoIP-Pal filed suit asserting its ’606 patent against the Respondents in the Western District of Texas before the Respondents filed their suits in the Northern District of California, and that VoIP-Pal is entitled to pursue its litigation in the Western District of Texas. Accordingly, VoIP-Pal has asked the Federal Circuit to order the Northern District of California district court to dismiss the Respondents’ declaratory-judgement actions to clear the way for the WDTX litigation.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, said, “The mandamus speaks for itself, please read it carefully. We know the litigation process is very slow and we appreciate the patience shown by our shareholders. The continued support of our shareholders is vital. Patience is a virtue.”

The petition for Writ of Mandamus has been posted on the Company website www.voip-pal.com. Additionally, a December op-ed article authored by Emil Malak regarding the departure of Dr. Tucker and Professor Candy can be viewed on ceocfomagazine.com.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com
   
IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com
   
IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600

VOIP-PAL.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VoIP-Pal Files a Petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit The Company seeks to overturn the Northern District of California District Court’s order in its cases vs. Apple, Verizon, and AT&TBELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
VoIP-Pal Requests En Banc Rehearing from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit