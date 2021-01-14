 

Enento Group changes Business Area structure and creates Data and Analytics Unit

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 14 JANUARY 2021 AT 12.00 EET

Enento Group changes Business Area structure and creates Data and Analytics Unit

Enento Group Plc announces today the plan of changing the Business Area structure and creating a new Data and Analytics Unit. The reason behind this organizational change is to enable faster and smoother strategy implementation and highlight the importance of data and analytics.

Enento Group currently has four Business Areas: Risk Decisions, Customer Data Management, SME & Consumers and Digital Processes. The new organizational structure includes only three Business Areas which will be called Business Insight, Consumer Insight and Digital Processes. These new Business Areas replace the current ones (Risk Decisions, Customer Data Management and SME and Consumers). The Business Area Digital Processes remains unchanged.

Heikki Koivula, the current Director for Risk Decisions will be leading the new Business Area Business Insight. Siri Hane, currently Director for SME and Consumers will be leading the new Business Area Consumer Insight. Since Siri Hane will be on parental leave, Gabriella Göransson (Head of Risk Decisions Sweden) will replace Siri Hane for six months between 1 April and 1 October 2021. Gabriella Göransson will during this half year be a member of the Executive Management Team. Heikki Ylipekkala will continue to manage Digital Processes as before.

The new Business Area Consumer Insight will focus on services to our customers who are using consumer data-based services. The new Business Area Business Insight will focus on services to our customers using business related data.

A new Functional Unit called Data and Analytics is created. This unit will be managed by Karl-Johan Werner, who is appointed as new Chief Data & Analytics Officer. The current Business Area Customer Data Management, which today is managed by Karl-Johan Werner will be included in the new Business Areas. Karl-Johan Werner continues as member of Enento Group’s Executive Management Team.

The planned organizational change doesn’t include plans for redundancies of personnel but requires co-operation negotiations in Finland and Sweden. Negotiations will begin immediately. The new organizational structure will be effective as of 1 April 2021. 

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


