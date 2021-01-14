Chi-Med Highlights Savolitinib Clinical Data to be Presented at Virtual WCLC

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“ Chi-Med ”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that the final analysis of savolitinib in Phase Ib TATTON study Parts B and D will be presented at the upcoming virtual 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2020), taking place on January 28-31, 2021, virtually.

Title: Osimertinib + savolitinib in patients with EGFRm MET-amplified/overexpressed NSCLC: Phase Ib TATTON Parts B and D final analysis Lead Author: Ji-Youn Han, Center for Lung Cancer, National Cancer Center, Goyang, Republic of Korea Session: FP14 - Targeted Therapy - Clinically Focused Abstract # / Link: #FP14.03 / Link Availability Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021 (from midnight Singapore time)

About Savolitinib

Savolitinib is an oral, potent, and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase which has been shown to function abnormally in many types of solid tumors promoting tumor growth, angiogenesis, and metastasis. Savolitinib has been studied in over 1,000 patients to date. In clinical studies, it has shown promising clinical efficacy in patients with MET gene alterations in multiple tumor types with an acceptable safety profile.

In 2011, Chi-Med entered into a global licensing and joint development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca PLC (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) for savolitinib. Savolitinib’s global development plan includes non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and kidney cancer, and additional MET-driven tumors are being explored.

Savolitinib development in NSCLC:

Phase II in MET Exon 14 alteration NSCLC ( NCT02897479 ) – In May 2020, data from an ongoing open-label, Phase II registration study was presented as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program (“ASCO 2020”). In patients with MET Exon 14 skipping alteration NSCLC in the efficacy evaluable population, savolitinib demonstrated a 49.2% objective response rate (“ORR”), a 93.4% disease control rate (DCR) and a 9.6 months interim duration of response (“DoR”). 36% of patients in the study have pulmonary sarcomatoid carcinoma (PSC), an aggressive subtype of NSCLC. Data were not yet mature for DoR, progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (“OS”). Clinical data indicated an acceptable safety profile, with a low adverse event (AE) related discontinuations rate of 14.3%. This data supported the China new drug application (“NDA”) acceptance in May 2020.