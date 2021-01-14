 

Chi-Med Highlights Savolitinib Clinical Data to be Presented at Virtual WCLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 11:00  |  36   |   |   

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that the final analysis of savolitinib in Phase Ib TATTON study Parts B and D will be presented at the upcoming virtual 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2020), taking place on January 28-31, 2021, virtually.

Further details of the featured poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Osimertinib + savolitinib in patients with EGFRm MET-amplified/overexpressed NSCLC: Phase Ib TATTON Parts B and D final analysis
Lead Author: Ji-Youn Han, Center for Lung Cancer, National Cancer Center, Goyang, Republic of Korea
Session: FP14 - Targeted Therapy - Clinically Focused
Abstract # / Link: #FP14.03 / Link
Availability Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021 (from midnight Singapore time)

About Savolitinib

Savolitinib is an oral, potent, and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase which has been shown to function abnormally in many types of solid tumors promoting tumor growth, angiogenesis, and metastasis. Savolitinib has been studied in over 1,000 patients to date. In clinical studies, it has shown promising clinical efficacy in patients with MET gene alterations in multiple tumor types with an acceptable safety profile.

In 2011, Chi-Med entered into a global licensing and joint development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca PLC (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) for savolitinib. Savolitinib’s global development plan includes non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and kidney cancer, and additional MET-driven tumors are being explored.

Savolitinib development in NSCLC:

Phase II in MET Exon 14 alteration NSCLC (NCT02897479) – In May 2020, data from an ongoing open-label, Phase II registration study was presented as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program (“ASCO 2020”). In patients with MET Exon 14 skipping alteration NSCLC in the efficacy evaluable population, savolitinib demonstrated a 49.2% objective response rate (“ORR”), a 93.4% disease control rate (DCR) and a 9.6 months interim duration of response (“DoR”). 36% of patients in the study have pulmonary sarcomatoid carcinoma (PSC), an aggressive subtype of NSCLC. Data were not yet mature for DoR, progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (“OS”). Clinical data indicated an acceptable safety profile, with a low adverse event (AE) related discontinuations rate of 14.3%. This data supported the China new drug application (“NDA”) acceptance in May 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Hutchison China Meditech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chi-Med Highlights Savolitinib Clinical Data to be Presented at Virtual WCLC HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that the final analysis of savolitinib in Phase Ib TATTON study Parts B and D will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug Candidates for Immunological Diseases
30.12.20
Chi-Med Announces the NMPA Approval of Surufatinib (Sulanda in China) for Non-Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors
28.12.20
Chi-Med Initiates Rolling Submission of NDA to U.S. FDA for Surufatinib for the Treatment of Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors
22.12.20
Chi-Med to Present at the 39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference