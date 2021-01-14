 

Sidetrade, the AI Order-To-Cash solution company, extends its UK footprint with Alvarez & Marsal deal

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, expands its UK footprint by partnering with Alvarez & Marsal, a leading consultancy providing global leadership, problem solving and value creation for companies across industries and around the world.

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) and Sidetrade are pleased to announce a global strategic partnership, combining A&M’s expertise in performance improvement with Sidetrade’s unique know-how in Artificial Intelligence solutions for B2B.

Alvarez & Marsal has selected Sidetrade as its intelligent Order-To-Cash Partner to help its clients seamlessly link financial operations and improve working capital.

Businesses are increasingly recognizing that, to improve working capital, they need advanced technology to accelerate cashflow. The A&M-Sidetrade partnership brings together deep financial experience in business and strong AI technology to help companies through successful Order-To-Cash transformation.

Ben Tatham, Managing Director of A&M, said: “Alvarez & Marsal believes in technology innovation, automated business processes and most of all providing the customer with the right solution. Partnering with Sidetrade to deliver intelligent Order-To-Cash will allow us to support the next generation of sucessful organizations. Our partnership with Sidetrade is an important step in helping our clients move forward on their digital transformation journey. Sidetrade AI provides a unique opportunity for businesses to accelerate cashflow generation.”

A&M works with its clients to solve problems and deliver results. This includes offering the latest proven technologies that deliver real benefits through automation and transformation. This is Sidetrade’s strength.

Mr Tatham continued: “With Sidetrade, we will unlock the full potential of payment behavior and place our clients on the best path for success in the new working capital landscape.”

Sunil Pandit, partner and alliance lead at Sidetrade said: “The A&M-Sidetrade partnership is a powerful combination. A&M working capital experts uncover and implement the right solution, at the right time, in the right way. They help businesses to solve complex challenges, create greater value, and identify cash opportunities. Sidetrade will enable A&M clients to address key gaps in cash performance. I’m very excited to be working with Ben and his team, as A&M’s clients are looking for ways to improve financial operations and processes, and Sidetrade can help.”

