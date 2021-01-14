 

DGAP-Adhoc AlzChem Group AG: Strong result - EBITDA significantly, sales slightly above forecast for fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
AlzChem Group AG: Strong result - EBITDA significantly, sales slightly above forecast for fiscal year 2020

14-Jan-2021 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trostberg, January 14, 2021 - After an extremely positive business performance at the end of the year, AlzChem Group AG will close fiscal year 2020 with sales slightly above and adjusted EBITDA significantly above the most recent forecast.

The company now expects to generate slightly higher consolidated sales of approximately EUR 379 million in fiscal year 2020 compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 376.1 million; last forecast: stable to slightly declining). Adjusted EBITDA will increase significantly to at least EUR 53 million (2019: EUR 50.1 million; last forecast: stable to moderately declining).

The reasons for the very positive development are the recovery of the overall markets, in particular the strong increase in demand from the pharmaceutical industry and the automotive sector.

The above figures are preliminary. The final results for fiscal year 2020 will be announced on March 19, 2021.

14-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1160618

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1160618  14-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

