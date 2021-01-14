AlzChem Group AG: Strong result - EBITDA significantly, sales slightly above forecast for fiscal year 2020

Trostberg, January 14, 2021 - After an extremely positive business performance at the end of the year, AlzChem Group AG will close fiscal year 2020 with sales slightly above and adjusted EBITDA significantly above the most recent forecast.

The company now expects to generate slightly higher consolidated sales of approximately EUR 379 million in fiscal year 2020 compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 376.1 million; last forecast: stable to slightly declining). Adjusted EBITDA will increase significantly to at least EUR 53 million (2019: EUR 50.1 million; last forecast: stable to moderately declining).

The reasons for the very positive development are the recovery of the overall markets, in particular the strong increase in demand from the pharmaceutical industry and the automotive sector.

The above figures are preliminary. The final results for fiscal year 2020 will be announced on March 19, 2021.

