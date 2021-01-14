DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Financing cyan AG resolves convertible bond program with a total volume of up to EUR 8.4 million 14.01.2021 / 11:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 14, 2021 - The Management Board of cyan AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, a "Convertible Notes Funding Program ("CNFP")", which authorizes the issuance of convertible notes with a total volume of up to EUR 8.4 million. The exclusive investor for the CNFP is the Swiss company Nice & Green SA, which specializes in equity-related investments and financing of medium-sized growth companies.

The program comprises eight successive tranches, each with a total nominal amount of EUR 1.05 million. Each tranche will consist of 105 convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10,000 per convertible bond. The term is 24 months from the date of issue. The issue will be made excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders.

The interest rate is 0.0%. The conversion price is set at 95% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price of the last six trading days (XETRA) before exercise of the conversion right. It amounts to at least EUR 10.47 and is thus at least 80% of the value of the average closing price (XETRA) of the share on the ten trading days prior to the issue of the bond. After the mandatory issuance of the first tranche, cyan AG has the right, but not the obligation, to issue the outstanding seven tranches. cyan AG has simultaneously entered into an agreement with NICE & GREEN S.A., Switzerland, under which NICE & GREEN S.A. is obligated to subscribe for the respective tranches issued.

The transaction was accompanied by ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG as Capital Markets Advisor.

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG: "cyan is in a crucial phase of its development. The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down our business but at the same time dramatically increased the importance of cybersecurity in the context of increased digitalization. With a rapidly growing customer base, cyan's market position and visibility have improved significantly and it is now time to expand both geographically and product-wise. We must continue to invest in our technology and further strengthen our brand - the most urgent goal here must be recurring revenues with as many additional customers as possible. The convertible bond gives us important financial leeway to exploit our growth opportunities in the market".