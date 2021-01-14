 

cyan AG: Convertible bond program with a total volume of up to EUR 8.4 million approved

cyan AG: Convertible bond program with a total volume of up to EUR 8.4 million approved

Munich, January 14, 2021 - The Management Board of cyan AG today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, a Convertible Notes Funding Program ("CNFP") authorizing the issuance of convertible notes with a total volume of up to EUR 8.4 million.

The program comprises up to eight consecutive tranches, each with a total nominal amount of EUR 1.05 million. Each tranche will consist of 105 convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10,000 per convertible bond. The term of each tranche will be 24 months after issuance. The issue will take place under exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders.

After issuing a tranche, cyan AG has the right, but not the obligation, to draw further tranches out of the seven outstanding tranches. The issuance of the first tranche is mandatory. The interest rate is 0.0%. The conversion price is set at 95% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price of the last six trading days (XETRA) prior to exercise of the conversion right. However, it amounts to at least EUR 10.47 and thus at least 80% of the value of the average closing price (XETRA) of the share on the ten trading days prior to the issue of the bond. cyan AG has simultaneously entered into an agreement with NICE & GREEN S.A., Switzerland, under which NICE & GREEN S.A. is obliged to subscribe to the respective tranches issued by cyan AG.

The transaction was accompanied by ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG as Capital Markets Advisor.

Michael Sieghart, CFO

About cyan
cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent IT security solutions and telecom services with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The main business areas of the company are cybersecurity solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet service providers (MNO), virtual mobile network operators (MVNO) as well as banks and insurance companies. cyan's solutions are integrated into the business partner's infrastructure and then offered to their end customers ('B2B2C') under their name ('white-labeled').

