 

Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter show 30 percent sales growth and increased profitability

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Press Release January 14, 2021

During the fourth quarter, the Covid-19 pandemic only had a minor net impact on Hexatronic. Preliminary sales for the fourth quarter amounted to approximately 600 MSEK (463), which corresponds to 30 percent growth, mainly organic. EBITA for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 62 and 67 MSEK (28).

The order backlog at the end of the quarter was 97 percent higher than at the same time last year, of which half of the increase is driven by already communicated submarine cable orders. Since the second quarter of 2020 Hexatronic has chosen to publish preliminary sales and profitability figures due to the prevailing uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the fourth quarter, we only see a slight net impact due to Covid-19. But with the introduction of stricter restrictions in large parts of the world, there is continued uncertainty going forward.

Our overall assessment remains that the experience of Covid-19 will lead to increased investments in communication networks, both fixed and wireless, " says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic´s Chief Executive Officer.

Gothenburg, January 14, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.00 CET on January 14, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

 

