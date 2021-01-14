 

Torex Gold Provides 2021 Operational Outlook

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) provides 2021 operational guidance.  

2021 OPERATIONAL OUTLOOK

  2021 Guidance 2020 Guidance
(Revised2) 		2020 Guidance
(Original)
Gold Production (guidance) oz 430,000 to 470,000 390,000 to 420,000 420,000 to 480,000
      2020 Actual = 430,480
Total Cash Costs1 $/oz sold $680 to $720 $695 to $740 $640 to $670
All-in Sustaining Costs1 $/oz sold $920 to $970 $965 to $1,025 $900 to $960
Capitalized Waste M$ $40 to $45 $46 $51
Other Sustaining Expenditures M$ $30 to $40 $37 $34
Sustaining Capital Expenditures M$ $70 to $85 $83 $85
Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures M$ $125 to $150 $92 $82

1 Refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures” in the Company’s September 30, 2020 MD&A for further information and a detailed reconciliation. 
2 Operational guidance for 2020 was revised on August 5, 2020 following the impact of the mandated shutdown of operations by the Government of Mexico to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in the country.

Jody Kuzenko, President and CEO of Torex, stated:

“As we continue our pattern of consistent and reliable operational performance on the heels of a guidance beat in 2020, we expect another year of strong cash flow in 2021. The strength of our underlying business will enable us to continue to execute on our plan – fully repay project debt and continue to strengthen our balance sheet, de-risk and advance Media Luna, and invest in other value accretive opportunities.

