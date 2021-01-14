Torex Gold Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)
TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) provides 2021 operational guidance.
2021 OPERATIONAL OUTLOOK
|2021 Guidance
|
2020 Guidance
(Revised2)
|
2020 Guidance
(Original)
|Gold Production (guidance)
|oz
|430,000 to 470,000
|390,000 to 420,000
|420,000 to 480,000
|2020 Actual = 430,480
|Total Cash Costs1
|$/oz sold
|$680 to $720
|$695 to $740
|$640 to $670
|All-in Sustaining Costs1
|$/oz sold
|$920 to $970
|$965 to $1,025
|$900 to $960
|Capitalized Waste
|M$
|$40 to $45
|$46
|$51
|Other Sustaining Expenditures
|M$
|$30 to $40
|$37
|$34
|Sustaining Capital Expenditures
|M$
|$70 to $85
|$83
|$85
|Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures
|M$
|$125 to $150
|$92
|$82
1 Refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures” in the Company’s September 30, 2020 MD&A for further information and a detailed reconciliation.
2 Operational guidance for 2020 was revised on August 5, 2020 following the impact of the mandated shutdown of operations by the Government of Mexico to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in the country.
Jody Kuzenko, President and CEO of Torex, stated:
“As we continue our pattern of consistent and reliable operational performance on the heels of a guidance beat in 2020, we expect another year of strong cash flow in 2021. The strength of our underlying business will enable us to continue to execute on our plan – fully repay project debt and continue to strengthen our balance sheet, de-risk and advance Media Luna, and invest in other value accretive opportunities.
