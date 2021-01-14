XL Fleet Corp. Files Form S-1 Registration Statement Related to Previously Completed Merger

The Registration Statement is not registering the issuance of any new shares of common stock except for those shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of warrants that have previously been issued. Except for the shares of common stock issued in the private placement in connection with XL Fleet’s business combination, most of the shares of common stock being registered for resale pursuant to the Registration Statement remain subject to the previously disclosed contractual lock-up agreements that prohibit sale during the lock-up periods.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, announced that on January 13, 2021, it took steps to complete its remaining registration obligations arising from its merger with Pivotal Investment Corporation II, which was completed on December 21, 2020, by filing a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company has made available on https://investors.xlfleet.com/events-and-presentations an investor presentation that provides additional information related to the Registration Statement and related terms.

The Registration Statement relating to these securities has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. Copies of the Registration Statement (and the preliminary prospectus contained therein) may be obtained from the Company by request at 145 Newton Street, Boston, MA 02135, by visiting the SEC Filings section of XL Fleet’s investor website, or by visiting https://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute either an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

