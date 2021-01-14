 

Safeture Partners with Corporate Travel Data Leader Traxo

Safeture customers now can leverage Traxo travel data intelligence to quickly locate more traveling employees.

DALLAS and LUND, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lund, Sweden-based employee safety company Safeture, and Dallas-based Traxo, Inc., the global leader in real-time corporate travel data capture and intelligence, announced today they have partnered to help Safeture customers enhance the duty-of-care coverage of their business travelers. 

Through Traxo, Safeture customers are able to access detailed corporate travel itinerary data for bookings that were made outside their travel program. The increased location awareness insight enabled by Traxo's travel data capture solution helps reduce itinerary blindspots for corporate travel teams, empowering them to keep their traveling employees safer. Safeture provides duty-of-care services for more than 3,500 client companies in 190 countries. 

"It's not uncommon for business travelers to book segments of their trips outside their company's designated corporate travel policy or online booking tool," said Safeture Chief Executive Officer Magnus Hultman. "Traxo's comprehensive itinerary data capture technology ensures those flight, hotel and ground transport booking details are incorporated automatically into the Safeture platform, instead of relying on the traveler to manually enter those itinerary details or remember to forward them to us."

"Since many international airlines and hotels are not listed in the global distribution systems (GDSs) commonly used by corporate travel agencies, business travelers occasionally book directly with their preferred airline, hotel or other travel provider, creating itinerary blindspots for their employers," commented Traxo Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andres Fabris. "Our partnership with Safeture helps companies enhance their duty of care by obtaining complete, pre-trip visibility on all employee travel bookings, regardless of where they are booked."

According to a recent survey by DVI, an average of 31 percent of all 2019 air, hotel and car business travel spend was made up of out-of-channel bookings, creating an average of  $11.3 million of invisible travel spend per company.

 The Traxo service enables the Safeture platform to dynamically import travel itineraries as they are created.  All travel booking confirmations sent to an employee's company email address will be automatically transmitted to the Safeture platform without requiring any extra steps or actions by the traveler. All trip cancellations, changes or updates are also automatically posted to the Safeture app, enabling optimal duty-of-care coverage before, during, and after the business trip.

