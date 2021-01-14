 

HEXO Corp Announces appointment of Rose Marie Gage to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 12:30  |  34   |   |   

OTTAWA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rose Marie Gage to its Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Ms. Gage, the Board will comprise of seven directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Rose Marie Gage to the HEXO Board," said Dr. Michael Munzar, Chair of the Board of Directors of HEXO. “Rose’s extensive experience with large multi-national companies, strategic execution and operational effectiveness will be invaluable as we continue to aggressively push to become EPS positive, increase market share across Canada and expand operations in the United States."

Ms. Gage has over 30 years of experience in business development, strategy, communications, execution and governance. During this time, she worked for several global multi-national enterprises, including Westinghouse, GE and Schneider Electric. Ms. Gage has held numerous executive roles including Chief Marketing Officer and most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Ag Energy, a provincially licensed energy retailer. She has in depth experience in working with corporations to enhance their bottom line and grow the top line through the application of strategic initiatives focused on customer needs. Ms. Gage is an inaugural member of the Conference Board of Canada’s Centre of Excellence for Women’s Advancement, and also served as Vice-Chair of the Women in Leadership Foundation.

Ms. Gage holds a Chartered Director designation and an Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University. She is certified as a Lean Six Sigma Quality leader and has received executive education from the Rotman School of Business and the Harvard School of Business. Ms. Gage also holds the Carnegie Mellon-NACD Cyber-Security Director Oversight Certification and was the recipient of the Director’s College 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Governance Award and the 2016 Diversity 50 Canadian Board Diversity Counsel Award.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

Investor Relations:
invest@HEXO.com
www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HEXO Corp Announces appointment of Rose Marie Gage to its Board of Directors OTTAWA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rose Marie Gage to its Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Ms. Gage, the Board will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Truss CBD USA, a HEXO Corp and Molson Coors joint venture, launches Veryvell sparkling CBD water in Colorado
12.01.21
HEXO Corp to Participate in AltaCorp Capital’s Annual Investor Conference
11.01.21
HEXO Corp to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference
22.12.20
HEXO Corp Announces Lapse of Base Shelf Prospectus
21.12.20
OS.RESERVE recognized for Top Dried Flower at 2020 Spiritleaf Awards
18.12.20
HEXO Corp Announces Share Consolidation