 

Venus Concept Reports Preliminary Revenue Results for Fourth Quarter 2020; Introduces Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Guidance

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today reported preliminary unaudited revenue results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and introduced revenue guidance expectations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Management Commentary:

“We continued to see improvements in the operating environment in our key markets in the fourth quarter as evidenced by the 22% to 27% growth quarter-over-quarter implied by our preliminary revenue range,” said Domenic Serafino, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “The improvement in growth trends as compared to the third quarter was driven by strong procedure-related activity in both our aesthetics and hair restoration businesses, and strong system sales results which were driven by sales of our Venus Bliss and expanded adoption of our ARTAS iX. Importantly, while the recovery in capital equipment demand in the aesthetics and hair restoration markets remains challenged due to COVID-19, our focused commercial strategy is helping us maximize our opportunities to drive adoption.”

Mr. Serafino continued: “While the near-term outlook has been challenged by this global pandemic, we continue to believe the long-term opportunity remains extremely compelling for us as a leading player in both the global minimally invasive/non-invasive medical aesthetics market and the minimally invasive surgical hair restoration market. We introduced our revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021, which calls for year-over-year growth in a range of 27% to 31%. Additionally, we expect that the reduction in the operating expense profile of the combined company, achieved in 2020, will position us well to drive strong operating leverage in 2021 and beyond. Finally, we enter 2021 with a significantly enhanced balance sheet and financial condition as a result of the notable announcements we made in December including a new loan agreement, refinanced long-term debt obligations and net proceeds from our recent public offering. Together, these activities and our prudent operating expense control this year, resulted in approximately $30 million in cash at year-end to support our future growth initiatives.”

