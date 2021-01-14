 

Express, Inc. Announces $140 Million in Additional Financing to Bolster Liquidity

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that it has entered into a definitive loan agreement with Sycamore Partners as lead lender, along with Wells Fargo and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, that strengthens its liquidity position by an additional $140 million. The new financing includes a $90 million FILO Term Loan with a maturity date of May 24, 2024, and a $50 million Delayed Draw Term Loan, to be repaid upon receipt of a CARES Act tax refund expected to be received in the second quarter of 2021. This financing is in addition to the Company’s existing $250 million asset-based loan facility, of which it had previously drawn $165 million.

Express storefront at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We continue to effectively manage our financial liquidity. I expect this additional capital will support the Company through the duration of the pandemic, and allow us to continue the important and transformational work of the EXPRESSway Forward strategy.” said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and Lazard Fréres & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the financing transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Sycamore Partners.

About Express, Inc.:

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and include, but are not limited to (1) guidance and expectations, including statements regarding expected operating margins, comparable sales, effective tax rates, interest income, net income, diluted earnings per share, cash tax refunds, liquidity and capital expenditures, (2) statements regarding expected store openings, store closures, store conversions, and gross square footage, and (3) statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, and initiatives, including, but not limited to, results expected from such strategy, plans, and initiatives.

