Microbot Medical Announces Positive Results of Additional Animal Feasibility Study with LIBERTYTM Robotic System

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The continued progression of Microbot Medical Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MBOT) LIBERTY Robotic System was further demonstrated as the Company announced the successful completion of an additional feasibility animal study using the world’s first fully disposable surgical robotic system. The study end points included navigating to a clot, crossing the clot, deploying a stent retriever, and manually retrieving an arterial clot in a live pig. All the end points were met with no intraoperative adverse events. The animal feasibility studies to date, support the Company’s assertion that LIBERTY will potentially allow physicians to safely and easily conduct catheter-based peripheral and neurovascular procedures remotely, avoiding radiation exposure, physical strain and the risk of cross contamination.

“As we continue to evaluate LIBERTY in the hands of leading clinicians, the system is performing to our expectations and achieving the desired clinical and usability outcomes,” commented Harel Gadot, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman. “Additional studies are planned throughout the coming year to allow us to achieve our regulatory goals.”

The procedure was performed by Dr. Gal Yaniv, a recently added member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), who also serves as Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery at Sheba Tel HaShomer City of Health and Chief Medical Officer of Aidoc Medical, a full body imaging AI software firm. Dr. Yaniv conducted the procedure and the results demonstrated robust navigation capabilities and intuitive usability.

Mr. Gadot will be presenting an overview of the Company later today at 2:00pm ET. The live and archived replays of the presentation may be accessed via the ‘Investors’ section, under ‘Presentation + Resources’ of the Company’s website at www.microbotmedical.com.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

