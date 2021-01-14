 

NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the Treatment of Methamphetamine Use Disorder Published in New England Journal of Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 13:00  |  60   |   |   

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA)-funded study evaluating the efficacy and safety of naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension (XR-NTX) administered once every three weeks plus oral extended-release bupropion administered daily as a combination treatment for adults with moderate or severe methamphetamine use disorder (MUD) were published today by Dr. Madhukar H. Trivedi et al. in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).1 This is the second published study evaluating this combination regimen for the treatment of MUD.2 

The number of adults living with MUD has risen in recent years. In 2019, approximately 1 million adults in the U.S. reported having a methamphetamine use disorder—an increase of more than 50 percent since 2016.3 Currently, there are no FDA-approved medicines for the treatment of MUD. 

"Given the scale and severity of the methamphetamine epidemic in the U.S., we applaud the clinical community's efforts and commitment to advancing research focused on treatment options for this critically underserved patient population," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Alkermes. "We're encouraged by the publication of this NIDA-funded study in the New England Journal of Medicine, and plan to engage with the FDA to better understand what options may exist for VIVITROL with regards to these data."

VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) is not approved for the treatment of MUD. VIVITROL, developed by Alkermes (Nasdaq: ALKS), was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of alcohol dependence in 2006 and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification, in 2010. VIVITROL is to be administered once every four weeks as part of a comprehensive management program that includes psychosocial support.

About the ADAPT-2 Study
The "Accelerated Development of Additive Pharmacotherapy Treatment (ADAPT-2) for Methamphetamine Use Disorder" study was a multi-site, double-blind, 12-week trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of XR-NTX (380 mg every three weeks) plus oral extended-release bupropion (450 mg/day) in adults with moderate or severe MUD. Participants (N=403) with moderate or severe MUD (defined as reported use on at least 18 of the 30 days prior to randomization) were randomized to combination therapy (XR-NTX, 380 mg IM every three weeks, plus bupropion XL, up to 450 mg/d) versus placebo in a two-stage study. Placebo non-responders from stage 1 (6 weeks) were re-randomized in stage 2 for another 6 weeks. The primary outcome was the proportion of "responders," defined as having at least three methamphetamine-negative urine samples out of four samples obtained during weeks 5-6 (for stage 1) or weeks 11-12 (for stage 2). Response rates were higher with XR-NTX plus bupropion than with placebo across both stages (overall weighted treatment effect of 11.1 percentage points; Wald z-test statistic = 4.53; p < 0.001; NNT =9), as well as in each stage [stage 1: (16.5% COMB vs. 3.4% PBO); stage 2: (11.4% COMB vs. 1.8% PBO)]. Secondary outcomes also favored treatment with XR-NTX plus bupropion XL as compared to placebo. Adverse events in the combination treatment group included gastrointestinal disorders, tremor, malaise, hyperhidrosis, and anorexia. Serious adverse events occurred in 8 of 223 participants (3.6%) who received XR-NTX plus bupropion in the study. Alkermes provided XR-NTX and matched placebo free of charge for use in this trial under a written agreement with NIDA.

Seite 1 von 6
Alkermes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the Treatment of Methamphetamine Use Disorder Published in New England Journal of Medicine DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Results from a National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA)-funded study evaluating the efficacy and safety of naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension (XR-NTX) administered once every three weeks plus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"
Engineered Wood Market to Garner $400.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Sandvik Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Automation and Digitalization in Underground and ...
VivoPower International PLC Recognized with Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Alkermes Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team
29.12.20
FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831