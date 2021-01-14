 

PureTech Founded Entity Vor Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for VOR33

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, NASDAQ: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”) is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vor Biopharma, a clinical-stage cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VOR33, an eHSC therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Vor plans to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for VOR33 in the first half of this year.

VOR33, consisting of hematopoietic stem cells that are engineered to lack the CD33 protein, is a cell therapy candidate intended to replace the standard of care in hematopoietic stem cell transplant settings for patients with AML who are at high-risk for relapse.

The full text of the announcement from Vor Biopharma is as follows:

Vor Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for VOR33

Phase 1/2a clinical trial expected to begin in first half of 2021

CAMBRIDGE, MA January 14, 2021Vor Biopharma, a clinical-stage cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VOR33, an eHSC therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for VOR33 in the first half of this year.

VOR33, consisting of hematopoietic stem cells that are engineered to lack the CD33 protein, is a cell therapy candidate intended to replace the standard of care in hematopoietic stem cell transplant settings for patients with AML who are at high-risk for relapse.

“Though advances have been made in the treatment of AML and other myeloid malignancies, the median overall five-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with AML remains under 30 percent,” said Christopher Slapak, MD, Vor’s Chief Medical Officer. “With the development of VOR33, we are seeking to change the treatment paradigm for AML and potentially other hematologic malignancies. We engineered VOR33 to provide patients with a hematopoietic stem cell transplant that we believe, upon hematopoietic reconstitution, will be treatment resistant to CD33 targeted therapies, potentially resulting in new treatment options and improved post-transplant outcomes.”

