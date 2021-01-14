Philco and Roku Launch Philco Roku TV Lineup in Brazil

The new Philco Roku TV models run the latest Roku operating system, offering an intuitive home screen and access to 100,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of free or paid channels.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Philco today announced a new partnership that will bring the Philco Roku TV models to consumers in Brazil. The new Philco Roku TV models bring affordable streaming through four screen sizes including 32-inch, 42-inch, 50-inch and 58-inch Philco Roku TV models. The 50-inch 4K Ultra HD is already available for purchase online.

“We are excited to partner with Philco to introduce the new lineup of Philco Roku TVs to consumers in Brazil,” said Arthur van Rest, Vice President of International at Roku. “Since we entered the market a year ago, we’ve been pleased with the growth of the Roku brand in Brazil, and now, by partnering with Philco, we will be able to expand our product portfolio with 4K streaming so consumers can enjoy a great high-definition, easy-to-use entertainment experience at an affordable price.”

Philco is the brand that brought the first TV to Brazil in the 50’s and since then, has been innovating with new TV launches and becoming a reference in technology.

“We are living in a moment where the TV has returned to the center of entertainment within the home. Our focus is to provide a cinematographic experience with our new TVs through powerful sound and high definition imagery. Now, by combining this with Roku’s extensive content offering and streaming experience, we can bring the best Smart TV into our consumers’ homes,” said Cristiane Clausen, Executive Director of Philco.

The new Philco Roku TV lineup includes four TV screen sizes featuring Dolby Audio, integrated wired and wireless connectivity and the following panel technology:

32-inch: HD

42-inch: Full HD

50-inch and 58-inch: 4K Ultra HD with HDR

Additionally, Philco Roku TV models features include:

Simplicity: A simpler smart TV experience that displays all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on one personalized home screen.

A simpler smart TV experience that displays all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on one personalized home screen. Roku Search: It’s easy to discover something great to watch. Simply search by title or actor to find shows and movies to watch across top channels.

It’s easy to discover something great to watch. Simply search by title or actor to find shows and movies to watch across top channels. High Dynamic Range (HDR10): 4K Roku TV models support HDR10 content, making colors brighter and richer, particularly in vibrant scenes like landscapes and cityscapes.

4K Roku TV models support HDR10 content, making colors brighter and richer, particularly in vibrant scenes like landscapes and cityscapes. Roku Remote: A simple remote to navigate TV and streaming channels along with channel shortcut buttons.

A simple remote to navigate TV and streaming channels along with channel shortcut buttons. Free Roku mobile app: Control the TV via the mobile remote or keyboard, enjoy private listening with headphones, available on both Android and iOS.

Control the TV via the mobile remote or keyboard, enjoy private listening with headphones, available on both Android and iOS. Automatic Software updates: Receive new streaming channels and features automatically without lifting a finger.

The 4K 50-inch and 58-inch Philco Roku TV models also offer Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Through AirPlay, Roku customers can stream, control and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to their supported Roku device, bringing the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their Roku device with their voice using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.