 

UnitedHealthcare Expands Access to Virtual Care, Including a New Virtual Primary Care Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare has expanded the availability of virtual care with local physicians for members enrolled in employer-sponsored plans, and also introduced a new Virtual Primary Care service designed to enable access to medical services in a simpler and more convenient way. Through both efforts, eligible members may be able to visit virtually with health care providers for various types of care, including wellness, routine and chronic condition management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005268/en/

Access to primary care may help prevent and detect disease, with a simpler and more convenient option now making it possible for eligible UnitedHealthcare members to virtually establish an ongoing relationship with this type of medical provider. Source: UnitedHealthcare

Access to primary care may help prevent and detect disease, with a simpler and more convenient option now making it possible for eligible UnitedHealthcare members to virtually establish an ongoing relationship with this type of medical provider. Source: UnitedHealthcare

To help improve access to local care providers, UnitedHealthcare has updated a policy to help encourage the use of virtual care and enable eligible members to meet with their physicians virtually. Effective Jan. 1, the policy applies to fully insured and self-insured employer plans and will continue to reimburse local primary care physicians, specialists and select therapy providers for administering certain care through telehealth as an alternative to in-person visits.

The new Virtual Primary Care service, which is designed to make it easier for people to establish and maintain a relationship with a primary care physician, is currently available for members enrolled in certain employer-sponsored fully insured or self-funded health plans in 11 states. The service, offered in collaboration with a national telehealth provider group, is expected to be expanded to more states in 2021 and is part of a broader UnitedHealthcare effort to help enable members to use technology to access care.

These updates were unveiled this week during a virtual panel featuring an executive from UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) who talked about Virtual Primary Care at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, the annual technology conference.

“The UnitedHealthcare Virtual Primary Care service and updated policy helps expand the use of virtual care from delivering care to people who are sick, to now also focusing on preventing and detecting disease before it starts and, if needed, helping people more conveniently manage certain chronic conditions,” said Dr. Anne Docimo, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare. “As more people and care providers move to a digital-first mindset, UnitedHealthcare will continue to modernize our approach to health benefits and invest in new ways to use technology to help make it more convenient for our members to access primary care and other types of medical services.”

Seite 1 von 3
Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UnitedHealthcare Expands Access to Virtual Care, Including a New Virtual Primary Care Offering UnitedHealthcare has expanded the availability of virtual care with local physicians for members enrolled in employer-sponsored plans, and also introduced a new Virtual Primary Care service designed to enable access to medical services in a simpler …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce IND Application for Vicineum Accepted for Review by the ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries Following Change Healthcare Inc. Acquisition Announcement
08.01.21
Warum Healthcare aktuell fernab vom BioNTech-Hype ins Depot sollte
06.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
06.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow legt zu - Demokraten führen bei Wahl in Georgia
06.01.21
ROUNDUP: Zwei Milliardendeals in US-Gesundheitsbranche in Aussicht
06.01.21
UnitedHealth will Datendienstleister Change Healthcare übernehmen
06.01.21
OptumInsight and Change Healthcare Combine to Advance a More Modern, Information and Technology-Enabled Health Care Platform
22.12.20
UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
18.12.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Most Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Certain Subsidiaries

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
6
UnitedHealth erzielt Gewinnzuwachs im vierten Quartal und im Gesamtjahr