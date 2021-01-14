First Republic Reports 2020 Results

“First Republic had another very successful year,” said Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert. “Founded in 1985, this was our 35 th consecutive year of profitability. First Republic continues to deliver safe, consistent growth, reflecting the strength of our client focused service model.”

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Results

– Revenues were $3.9 billion, up 17.2%.

– Net interest income was $3.3 billion, up 18.0%.

– Net income was $1.1 billion, up 14.4%.

– Diluted earnings per share of $5.81, up 11.7%.

– Loan originations totaled $50.7 billion (excluding $2.0 billion of originations under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)).

– Tangible book value per share was $57.30, up 14.1%.

– Efficiency ratio was 61.9%, compared to 64.2% last year.

Continued Capital and Credit Strength

– Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.14%.

– Nonperforming assets remained at a low 13 basis points of total assets.

– Net charge-offs were only $2.4 million, or less than 1 basis point of average loans.

Continued Franchise Development

– Loans totaled $110.7 billion, up 21.9% (excluding PPP and for sale loans).

– Deposits were $114.9 billion, up 27.5%.

– Wealth management assets were $194.5 billion, up 28.7%.

– Wealth management revenues were $526.5 million, up 11.9%.

Quarterly Highlights

– Compared to last year’s fourth quarter:

– Revenues were $1.1 billion, up 23.1%.

– Net interest income was $892.7 million, up 24.0%.

– Net income was $295.6 million, up 20.0%.

– Diluted earnings per share of $1.60, up 15.1%.

– Loan originations were $16.7 billion.

– Net recoveries were $600,000.

– Net interest margin was 2.73%, compared to 2.71% for the prior quarter.

– Efficiency ratio was 61.6%, compared to 60.7% for the prior quarter.

– Wealth management assets were $194.5 billion, up 15.6% from the prior quarter.

“We’re very pleased with the double-digit growth of revenue, net interest income and earnings per share, both for the full year and the fourth quarter,” said Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. “We remain focused on maintaining our capital strength and successfully raised, net, over $900 million in new Tier 1 capital in 2020.”

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share

The Bank declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.20 per share of common stock, which is payable on February 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 28, 2021. The current quarterly dividend is an increase over last year’s fourth quarter dividend, our 9th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Strong Asset Quality

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were only 13 basis points of total assets at December 31, 2020.

The provision for credit losses for the full year was $157.1 million, with net loan charge-offs of only $2.4 million. For the quarter, the provision for credit losses was $35.1 million, which was driven by loan growth.

Continued Capital Strength

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.14% at December 31, 2020, compared to 8.38% at September 30, 2020.

During the fourth quarter, the Bank redeemed all of the outstanding shares of its 5.70% Noncumulative Perpetual Series F Preferred Stock, which totaled $100.0 million. In addition, the Bank sold 1,725,000 new shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, which added approximately $225.4 million to common equity. Total common stock sold and preferred stock issued in 2020, net of preferred stock redeemed, added $908.0 million of Tier 1 capital in 2020.

The Bank has not and does not engage in common stock buybacks.

Tangible Book Value Growth

Tangible book value per common share at December 31, 2020 was $57.30, up 14.1% from a year ago.

Continued Franchise Development

Loan Originations

Loan originations were $16.7 billion for the quarter, up 48.8% from the same quarter a year ago. For 2020, loan originations (excluding PPP loans) totaled $50.7 billion, up 33.6% compared to the prior year. The increases were primarily due to increases in single family and business lending.

Single family loan originations were 47% of the total volume for the quarter and the full year (excluding PPP loans) and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 56% for the full year. In addition, multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 9% of total originations for the quarter and 10% for the year (excluding PPP loans), and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 50% for the year.

Loans, excluding PPP loans and loans held for sale, totaled $110.7 billion at December 31, 2020, up 21.9% compared to a year ago primarily due to increases in single family loans (67% of growth), business and multifamily loans.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

Remaining loan modifications at year-end to those borrowers experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 (not classified as troubled debt restructurings) totaled $1.3 billion, and were 1.1% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Such remaining modifications decreased 67% since September 30, 2020.

The Bank has limited exposure to several of the areas most directly impacted by COVID-19, such as the retail, hotel and restaurant industries, which totaled $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, only 2.2% of total loans. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had modifications of these portfolios for $160 million, or 6%.

Deposit Growth

Total deposits increased to $114.9 billion, up 27.5% compared to a year ago, and had an average rate paid of 11 basis points during the quarter.

At December 31, 2020, checking deposit balances were 66.9% of total deposits.

Investments

Total investment securities at December 31, 2020 were $18.5 billion, a slight decrease compared to the prior quarter and a slight increase compared to a year ago.

High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $18.1 billion at December 31, 2020, and represented 12.8% of quarterly average total assets.

Wealth Management

Total wealth management assets were $194.5 billion at December 31, 2020, up 15.6% for the quarter and up 28.7% compared to a year ago. The increases in wealth management assets were due to both net client inflow and market appreciation.

Wealth management revenues totaled $151.4 million for the quarter, up 17.9% compared to last year’s fourth quarter. For 2020, wealth management revenues were $526.5 million, an increase of 11.9% compared to the prior year. Such revenues represented 14.0% of the Bank’s total revenues for the quarter and 13.4% of the Bank’s total revenues for the year.

Wealth management assets at December 31, 2020 included investment management assets of $83.6 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $97.1 billion, and trust and custody assets of $13.8 billion.

Income Statement and Key Ratios

Revenue Growth

Total revenues were $1.1 billion for the quarter, up 23.1% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, and were $3.9 billion for 2020, up 17.2% compared to the prior year.

Net Interest Income Growth

Net interest income was $892.7 million for the quarter, up 24.0% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, and was $3.3 billion for 2020, up 18.0% compared to the prior year. The increases in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets. The increase for the year was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin increased to 2.73% in the fourth quarter, from 2.71% in the prior quarter. For 2020, the net interest margin was 2.72%, compared to 2.83% for the prior year. The decrease for the year was primarily due to average yields on earning assets declining more than the offsetting decrease in average funding costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $187.6 million for the quarter, up 19.3% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, and was $654.2 million for 2020, up 13.3% compared to the prior year. The increase for the quarter was primarily driven by higher wealth management fees. The increase for the year was primarily driven by higher wealth management fees and an elevated gain on sale of loans, partially offset by lower loan servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense was $666.0 million for the quarter, up 19.2% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, and was $2.4 billion for 2020, up 13.0% compared to the prior year. The increases were primarily due to increased salaries and benefits and information systems costs from the continued investments in the expansion of the franchise. The increase for the year was partially offset by lower travel and entertainment, as well as advertising and marketing expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 61.6% for the quarter, compared to 63.7% for the fourth quarter a year ago. For 2020, the efficiency ratio was 61.9%, compared to 64.2% for 2019.

Income Taxes

The Bank’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 22.1%, compared to 19.6% for the prior quarter, and 20.3% for the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase from state taxes, and a tax refund from an amended tax return in the third quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter a year ago was primarily the result of lower excess tax benefits from a decrease in stock option exercises by employees, as well as an increase from state taxes.

The effective tax rate for 2020 was 20.2%, compared to 17.9% for 2019. The increase for the year was primarily the result of lower excess tax benefits from a decrease in stock option exercises by employees, partially offset by a tax refund from an amended tax return.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans $ 845,150 $ 780,326 $ 811,708 $ 3,244,796 $ 2,986,210 Investments 138,429 146,080 142,971 576,484 547,988 Other 5,754 5,679 6,116 23,889 21,446 Cash and cash equivalents 1,819 4,869 1,181 7,504 23,835 Total interest income 991,152 936,954 961,976 3,852,673 3,579,479 Interest expense: Deposits 30,405 128,705 54,355 276,085 500,557 Borrowings 68,019 88,131 77,341 314,036 314,755 Total interest expense 98,424 216,836 131,696 590,121 815,312 Net interest income 892,728 720,118 830,280 3,262,552 2,764,167 Provision for credit losses 35,066 9,579 28,538 157,091 61,690 Net interest income after provision for credit

losses 857,662 710,539 801,742 3,105,461 2,702,477 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 114,287 97,106 96,638 395,304 359,332 Brokerage and investment fees 11,489 12,416 10,796 50,517 41,035 Insurance fees 5,569 4,186 2,216 11,655 12,708 Trust fees 5,366 4,328 4,543 19,484 16,549 Foreign exchange fee income 14,688 10,365 12,575 49,552 41,026 Deposit fees 6,115 6,609 5,753 23,713 26,071 Loan and related fees 7,167 6,175 7,171 27,908 19,819 Loan servicing fees, net 1,248 1,788 144 (1,401 ) 11,348 Gain on sale of loans 2,412 69 13,797 16,987 535 Gain (loss) on investment securities 88 (1,541 ) (405 ) 3,840 (3,436 ) Income from investments in life insurance 16,997 14,034 20,546 53,503 45,570 Other income (loss) 2,211 1,810 (2,791 ) 3,171 6,663 Total noninterest income 187,637 157,345 170,983 654,233 577,220 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 415,767 325,094 373,225 1,494,400 1,245,526 Information systems 79,331 69,278 74,549 298,632 273,337 Occupancy 56,627 50,474 55,543 220,752 192,678 Professional fees 18,015 22,476 19,845 66,494 68,099 Advertising and marketing 13,762 17,615 8,909 43,135 65,961 FDIC assessments 11,650 10,912 11,003 44,113 38,759 Other expenses 70,892 62,996 65,136 258,203 262,101 Total noninterest expense 666,044 558,845 608,210 2,425,729 2,146,461 Income before provision for income taxes 379,255 309,039 364,515 1,333,965 1,133,236 Provision for income taxes 83,695 62,709 71,378 269,814 202,907 Net income 295,560 246,330 293,137 1,064,151 930,329 Dividends on preferred stock 16,072 10,708 14,816 58,725 49,070 Net income available to common shareholders $ 279,488 $ 235,622 $ 278,321 $ 1,005,426 $ 881,259 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.61 $ 1.40 $ 1.62 $ 5.85 $ 5.25 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.60 $ 1.39 $ 1.61 $ 5.81 $ 5.20 Weighted average shares—basic 173,111 168,544 172,142 171,933 167,908 Weighted average shares—diluted 174,708 169,776 172,932 173,053 169,551

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,094,754 $ 3,691,149 $ 1,699,557 Debt securities available-for-sale 1,906,315 1,711,202 1,282,169 Debt securities held-to-maturity 16,610,212 16,929,422 17,147,633 Less: Allowance for credit losses (6,902 ) (5,716 ) — Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 16,603,310 16,923,706 17,147,633 Equity securities (fair value) 20,566 20,478 19,586 Loans: (1) Single family 61,370,246 56,628,359 47,985,651 Home equity lines of credit 2,449,533 2,431,991 2,501,432 Single family construction 787,854 739,091 761,589 Multifamily 13,768,957 13,392,531 12,353,359 Commercial real estate 8,018,158 7,781,797 7,449,058 Multifamily/commercial construction 2,024,420 2,038,949 1,695,954 Capital call lines of credit 8,149,946 6,203,877 5,570,322 Tax-exempt 3,365,572 3,276,705 3,042,193 Other business 3,340,048 2,982,532 3,034,301 PPP 1,841,376 2,091,102 — Stock secured 2,518,338 2,311,754 1,897,511 Other secured 1,818,550 1,780,652 1,433,399 Unsecured 3,113,267 3,102,311 3,072,062 Total loans 112,566,265 104,761,651 90,796,831 Allowance for credit losses (635,019 ) (604,747 ) (496,104 ) Loans, net 111,931,246 104,156,904 90,300,727 Loans held for sale 20,679 33,655 23,304 Investments in life insurance 2,061,362 1,949,360 1,434,642 Tax credit investments 1,131,905 1,099,713 1,100,509 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 403,482 390,241 386,841 Goodwill and other intangible assets 227,512 229,185 235,269 Other assets 3,101,003 3,020,178 2,633,397 Total Assets $ 142,502,134 $ 133,225,771 $ 116,263,634 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 46,281,112 $ 41,538,676 $ 33,124,265 Interest-bearing checking 30,603,221 26,081,189 19,696,859 Money market checking 16,778,884 15,868,769 12,790,707 Money market savings and passbooks 12,584,522 11,419,289 10,586,355 Certificates of deposit 8,681,061 9,495,453 13,935,060 Total Deposits 114,928,800 104,403,376 90,133,246 Short-term borrowings — 5,000 800,000 Long-term FHLB advances 11,755,000 13,505,000 12,200,000 Senior notes 996,145 995,626 497,719 Subordinated notes 778,313 778,204 777,885 Other liabilities 2,293,230 2,193,956 2,003,677 Total Liabilities 130,751,488 121,881,162 106,412,527 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 1,545,000 1,645,000 1,145,000 Common stock 1,741 1,722 1,686 Additional paid-in capital 4,834,172 4,571,499 4,214,915 Retained earnings 5,346,355 5,102,229 4,484,375 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,378 24,159 5,131 Total Shareholders’ Equity 11,750,646 11,344,609 9,851,107 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 142,502,134 $ 133,225,771 $ 116,263,634 ____________ (1) For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period loan amounts to conform to the current period presentation under the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology.

Quarter Ended December 31, Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (4) 2020 Average Balances, Yields

and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates

(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates

(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates

(2) ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,965,598 $ 1,819 0.10 % $ 1,377,686 $ 4,869 1.40 % $ 4,427,985 $ 1,181 0.11 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored

agency securities 50,000 196 1.57 % 461,671 3,239 2.81 % 202,174 1,186 2.35 % Agency residential and

commercial MBS 5,786,312 32,237 2.23 % 6,826,144 47,764 2.80 % 6,250,577 37,437 2.40 % Other residential and

commercial MBS 35,437 184 2.08 % 4,276 39 3.66 % 37,860 201 2.13 % Municipal securities 12,638,677 130,938 4.14 % 10,981,068 116,245 4.23 % 12,309,647 129,097 4.19 % Other investment securities (3) 76,272 511 2.68 % 43,840 322 2.94 % 44,782 309 2.76 % Total investment securities 18,586,698 164,066 3.53 % 18,316,999 167,609 3.66 % 18,845,040 168,230 3.57 % Loans: (4) Residential real estate (5) 61,523,322 445,028 2.89 % 48,938,892 391,415 3.20 % 56,906,612 421,545 2.96 % Multifamily (6) 13,596,444 125,042 3.60 % 12,043,858 118,431 3.85 % 13,312,631 124,759 3.67 % Commercial real estate 7,909,682 78,599 3.89 % 7,414,885 78,229 4.13 % 7,801,603 78,412 3.93 % Multifamily/commercial

construction 2,788,321 31,588 4.43 % 2,415,923 28,931 4.69 % 2,739,717 30,608 4.37 % Business (7) 13,382,558 115,809 3.39 % 11,556,437 121,665 4.12 % 12,538,201 110,487 3.45 % PPP 2,004,127 14,419 2.82 % — — — % 2,091,580 10,825 2.03 % Other (8) 7,253,376 41,385 2.23 % 6,085,084 48,261 3.10 % 6,995,592 41,735 2.33 % Total loans 108,457,830 851,870 3.11 % 88,455,079 786,932 3.52 % 102,385,936 818,371 3.16 % FHLB stock 412,789 5,754 5.55 % 394,487 5,678 5.71 % 457,808 6,116 5.31 % Total interest-earning

assets 134,422,915 1,023,509 3.02 % 108,544,251 965,088 3.52 % 126,116,769 993,898 3.12 % Noninterest-earning cash 452,927 362,139 433,852 Goodwill and other

intangibles 228,315 256,614 230,051 Other assets 5,706,213 4,581,436 5,074,504 Total noninterest-earning

assets 6,387,455 5,200,189 5,738,407 Total Assets $ 140,810,370 $ 113,744,440 $ 131,855,176 Liabilities and Equity: Deposits: Checking $ 73,876,676 2,214 0.01 % $ 51,333,186 8,777 0.07 % $ 64,895,753 2,413 0.01 % Money market checking and

savings 29,149,550 14,139 0.19 % 21,298,741 49,682 0.93 % 26,220,043 13,675 0.21 % CDs 8,813,489 14,052 0.63 % 13,694,721 70,246 2.04 % 11,334,100 38,267 1.34 % Total deposits 111,839,715 30,405 0.11 % 86,326,648 128,705 0.59 % 102,449,896 54,355 0.21 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 8,638 4 0.17 % 3,056,545 13,530 1.76 % 5,030 0 0.00 % Long-term FHLB advances 13,298,478 52,873 1.58 % 11,488,043 62,146 2.15 % 14,739,238 62,201 1.68 % Senior notes (9) 995,892 6,034 2.42 % 497,610 3,351 2.69 % 995,373 6,032 2.42 % Subordinated notes (9) 778,260 9,108 4.68 % 777,834 9,104 4.68 % 778,151 9,108 4.68 % Total borrowings 15,081,268 68,019 1.80 % 15,820,032 88,131 2.21 % 16,517,792 77,341 1.86 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 126,920,983 98,424 0.31 % 102,146,680 216,836 0.84 % 118,967,688 131,696 0.44 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,341,078 2,093,561 2,082,793 Preferred equity 1,552,609 899,728 1,226,522 Common equity 9,995,700 8,604,471 9,578,173 Total Liabilities and

Equity $ 140,810,370 $ 113,744,440 $ 131,855,176 Net interest spread (10) 2.71 % 2.68 % 2.68 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (11) $ 925,085 2.73 % $ 748,252 2.73 % $ 862,202 2.71 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest

income to reported net interest income: Tax-equivalent adjustment (32,357 ) (28,134 ) (31,922 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 892,728 $ 720,118 $ 830,280

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (4) Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,018,429 $ 7,504 0.19 % $ 1,268,405 $ 23,835 1.88 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 193,246 4,957 2.56 % 818,000 24,066 2.94 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 6,348,004 159,520 2.51 % 6,735,598 191,869 2.85 % Other residential and commercial MBS 26,215 600 2.29 % 4,450 170 3.83 % Municipal securities 12,066,413 510,825 4.23 % 9,218,509 409,127 4.44 % Other investment securities (3) 52,204 1,447 2.77 % 26,848 726 2.70 % Total investment securities 18,686,082 677,349 3.62 % 16,803,405 625,958 3.73 % Loans: (4) Residential real estate (5) 55,885,085 1,676,247 3.00 % 44,655,754 1,465,364 3.28 % Multifamily (6) 13,092,607 489,402 3.68 % 11,248,189 439,408 3.85 % Commercial real estate 7,751,600 313,254 3.97 % 7,088,827 301,831 4.20 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,678,312 121,949 4.48 % 2,319,279 114,902 4.89 % Business (7) 12,845,826 465,101 3.56 % 11,302,160 503,782 4.40 % PPP 1,432,501 32,903 2.26 % — — — % Other (8) 6,841,682 172,808 2.48 % 5,559,309 187,536 3.33 % Total loans 100,527,613 3,271,664 3.23 % 82,173,518 3,012,823 3.64 % FHLB stock 442,338 23,889 5.40 % 331,862 21,446 6.46 % Total interest-earning assets 123,674,462 3,980,406 3.20 % 100,577,190 3,684,062 3.64 % Noninterest-earning cash 438,893 347,065 Goodwill and other intangibles 231,084 266,062 Other assets 5,103,458 4,376,016 Total noninterest-earning assets 5,773,435 4,989,143 Total Assets $ 129,447,897 $ 105,566,333 Liabilities and Equity: Deposits: Checking $ 62,938,940 16,186 0.03 % $ 48,097,161 30,318 0.06 % Money market checking and savings 25,506,568 87,908 0.34 % 20,113,724 196,582 0.98 % CDs 11,754,513 171,991 1.46 % 12,769,459 273,657 2.14 % Total deposits 100,200,021 276,085 0.28 % 80,980,344 500,557 0.62 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 310,392 4,704 1.52 % 2,278,831 50,361 2.21 % Long-term FHLB advances 14,330,041 250,031 1.74 % 9,738,767 209,816 2.15 % Senior notes (9) 938,185 22,873 2.44 % 680,199 18,169 2.67 % Subordinated notes (9) 778,099 36,428 4.68 % 777,681 36,409 4.68 % Total borrowings 16,356,717 314,036 1.92 % 13,475,478 314,755 2.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 116,556,738 590,121 0.51 % 94,455,822 815,312 0.86 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,130,829 1,859,115 Preferred equity 1,267,951 929,849 Common equity 9,492,379 8,321,547 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 129,447,897 $ 105,566,333 Net interest spread (10) 2.69 % 2.78 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (11) $ 3,390,285 2.72 % $ 2,868,750 2.83 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income

to reported net interest income: Tax-equivalent adjustment (127,733 ) (104,583 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 3,262,552 $ 2,764,167

__________ (1) Interest income is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Includes corporate debt securities, mutual funds and marketable equity securities. (4) For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period loan amounts to conform to the current period presentation under CECL. (5) Includes single family, home equity lines of credit, and single family construction loans. Also includes single family loans held for sale. (6) Includes multifamily loans held for sale. (7) Includes capital call lines of credit, tax-exempt and other business loans. (8) Includes stock secured, other secured and unsecured loans. (9) Average balances include unamortized issuance discounts and costs. Interest expense includes amortization of issuance discounts and costs. (10) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (11) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets.

Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, Operating Information 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income to average assets (1) 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.82 % 0.88 % Net income available to common shareholders to average common equity (1) 11.12 % 10.86 % 11.56 % 10.59 % 10.59 % Net income available to common shareholders to average tangible common equity (1) 11.38 % 11.20 % 11.84 % 10.86 % 10.94 % Dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.79 $ 0.75 Dividend payout ratio 12.5 % 13.7 % 12.4 % 13.6 % 14.4 % Efficiency ratio (2), (3) 61.6 % 63.7 % 60.7 % 61.9 % 64.2 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (600 ) $ (1,060 ) $ 1,687 $ 2,387 $ 4,634 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (1) (0.00 ) % (0.00 ) % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans 0.56 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.55 % Nonaccrual loans 344.9 % 346.5 % 368.2 % 344.9 % 346.5 % __________ (1) For periods less than a year, ratios are annualized. (2) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. For 2019 periods, the provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in other noninterest expense.

Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, Effective Tax Rate 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits and

tax refund from an amended tax return 22.5 % 21.6 % 21.1 % 21.9 % 21.4 % Excess tax benefits—stock options — (1.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (2.9 ) Excess tax benefits—other stock awards (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.6 ) Total excess tax benefits (0.4 ) (1.3 ) (0.2 ) (1.3 ) (3.5 ) Tax refund from an amended tax return — — (1.3 ) (0.4 ) — Effective tax rate 22.1 % 20.3 % 19.6 % 20.2 % 17.9 %

Provision for Credit Losses Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Debt securities held-to-maturity $ 1,186 $ — $ 333 $ 2,233 $ — Loans 29,672 9,579 22,437 142,977 61,690 Unfunded loan commitments (1) 4,208 — 5,768 11,881 — Total provision $ 35,066 $ 9,579 $ 28,538 $ 157,091 $ 61,690 __________ (1) The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. For 2019 periods, the provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in other noninterest expense, which is not presented in this table.

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Allowance for Credit

Losses Debt

Securities

Held-to-

Maturity Loans Unfunded Loan

Commitments (1) Total Debt

Securities

Held-to-

Maturity Loans Unfunded Loan

Commitments (1) Total ($ in thousands) Balance at beginning of period (2) $ 5,716 $ 604,747 $ 23,370 $ 633,833 $ 4,669 $ 494,429 $ 15,697 $ 514,795 Provision for credit losses 1,186 29,672 4,208 35,066 2,233 142,977 11,881 157,091 Net (charge-offs) recoveries — 600 — 600 — (2,387 ) — (2,387 ) Balance at end of period $ 6,902 $ 635,019 $ 27,578 $ 669,499 $ 6,902 $ 635,019 $ 27,578 $ 669,499 __________ (1) The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments is included in other liabilities. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, represents the balance after the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of CECL.

Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, Mortgage Loan Sales 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Loans sold: Flow sales: Agency $ 152,210 $ 34,519 $ 44,118 $ 232,912 $ 85,945 Non-agency — 7,717 — 31,870 50,983 Total flow sales 152,210 42,236 44,118 264,782 136,928 Bulk sales: Non-agency — — 235,732 673,401 152,119 Securitizations — — — 300,116 — Total loans sold $ 152,210 $ 42,236 $ 279,850 $ 1,238,299 $ 289,047 Gain on sale of loans: Amount (1) $ 2,412 $ 69 $ 13,797 $ 16,987 $ 535 Gain as a percentage of loans sold (1) 1.58 % 0.16 % 4.93 % 1.37 % 0.19 % __________ (1) The gain for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and full year 2020 included $10.3 million related to realized discounts on previously purchased loans when these loans were sold. Excluding these discounts of $10.3 million, the gain as a percentage of loans sold was 1.24% and 0.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and full year 2020, respectively.

Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, Loan Originations 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2020 (2) 2019 (1) ($ in thousands) Single family $ 7,777,589 $ 5,275,965 $ 6,813,850 $ 23,985,959 $ 16,405,784 Home equity lines of credit 619,257 456,150 432,443 1,904,945 1,524,031 Single family construction 223,909 133,368 186,833 639,222 588,429 Multifamily 1,016,575 1,214,394 955,951 3,700,649 3,320,158 Commercial real estate 437,947 401,084 193,228 1,413,716 1,710,820 Multifamily/commercial construction 303,054 340,650 245,220 1,300,609 1,175,922 Capital call lines of credit 3,854,094 1,708,006 1,803,907 9,448,577 7,171,710 Tax-exempt 305,826 52,550 328,711 918,610 287,020 Other business 771,484 512,954 243,788 2,549,308 1,621,666 PPP — — — 1,981,797 — Stock secured 669,840 650,240 685,250 2,467,066 1,769,385 Other secured 412,902 170,231 189,386 1,374,842 1,011,232 Unsecured 312,809 308,360 159,379 998,346 1,377,319 Total loans originated $ 16,705,286 $ 11,223,952 $ 12,237,946 $ 52,683,646 $ 37,963,476 __________ (1) For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation under CECL. (2) Excluding PPP loan originations, total loan originations were $50.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As of Asset Quality Information December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ($ in thousands) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 184,132 $ 164,247 $ 164,930 $ 125,418 $ 143,181 Other real estate owned — — 1,071 1,071 — Total nonperforming assets $ 184,132 $ 164,247 $ 166,001 $ 126,489 $ 143,181 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.12 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ — $ 935 $ 3,764 $ — $ — Restructured accruing loans $ 11,253 $ 11,378 $ 11,501 $ 13,418 $ 13,287

December 31, 2020 COVID-19 Loan Modifications (1), (2), (3), (4), (5) Unpaid

Principal

Balance Deferred

Interest (6) LTV (7) Average Loan

Size Number of

Loans ($ in millions) Single family $ 407 $ 5 63 % $ 1.2 354 Home equity lines of credit 11 — 55 % $ 0.4 25 Single family construction 2 — 75 % $ 2.0 1 Multifamily 291 1 53 % $ 5.6 52 Commercial real estate 297 1 50 % $ 5.5 54 Multifamily/commercial construction 35 — 35 % $ 8.9 4 Capital call lines of credit — — n/a $ — — Tax-exempt 150 — n/a $ 30.0 5 Other business 59 — n/a $ 1.5 39 Stock secured — — n/a $ — — Other secured 3 — n/a $ 0.3 11 Unsecured (8) 15 — n/a $ 0.1 153 Total $ 1,270 $ 7 698 __________ (1) COVID-19 loan modifications are not classified as troubled debt restructurings. (2) Includes 164 loans totaling $222 million that have completed their deferral period, but for which a regular payment is not yet due. (3) Includes 269 loans totaling $504 million that received additional relief beyond their initial modification period. (4) Excludes loans that have completed their deferral period and returned to a regular payment schedule or are no longer outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, $3.1 billion of loans have completed their deferral period or are no longer outstanding, and 99% of the outstanding loans were current. (5) Loan modifications requested by borrowers that were in process but not yet completed as of December 31, 2020 totaled $53 million for initial relief, and $39 million for additional relief beyond the initial modification period. (6) Represents interest payments not made during the deferral period through December 31, 2020. (7) Weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratios for real estate secured loans are based on appraised value at the time of origination. (8) Consists of household debt refinance loans.

December 31, 2020 Loan Industry Information Unpaid

Principal

Balance LTV Average Loan

Size Number of

Loans Personal

Guarantee % ($ in millions) Retail $ 1,831 49 % $ 2.7 703 77 % Hotel 416 48 % $ 6.6 65 72 % Restaurant (1) 219 49 % $ 1.1 210 93 % Total (2) $ 2,466 978 __________ (1) Approximately 70% of loans to restaurants are real estate secured. (2) Amounts in the table above exclude $43 million of loans to hotels and $132 million of loans to restaurants under the PPP.

As of Loan Servicing Portfolio December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 7,094 $ 7,799 $ 8,316 $ 9,203 $ 9,298

Common Shares, Book Value per Common Share

and Tangible Book Value per Common Share As of December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Number of shares of common stock outstanding 174,124 172,188 172,094 171,395 168,621 Book value per common share $ 58.61 $ 56.33 $ 54.80 $ 53.76 $ 51.63 Tangible book value per common share $ 57.30 $ 55.00 $ 53.46 $ 52.40 $ 50.24

As of Capital Ratios December 31,

2020 (1), (2) September 30,

2020 (2) June 30,

2020 (2) March 31,

2020 (2) December 31,

2019 Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average

assets) 8.14 % 8.38 % 8.15 % 8.46 % 8.39 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

assets 9.67 % 9.78 % 9.80 % 9.87 % 9.86 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.18 % 11.50 % 11.04 % 11.14 % 11.21 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.55 % 12.94 % 12.49 % 12.62 % 12.73 % Regulatory Capital (3) ($ in thousands) Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 9,894,870 $ 9,375,688 $ 9,103,771 $ 8,887,905 $ 8,371,192 Tier 1 capital $ 11,439,870 $ 11,020,688 $ 10,248,771 $ 10,032,905 $ 9,516,192 Total capital $ 12,842,344 $ 12,396,304 $ 11,604,141 $ 11,365,654 $ 10,802,209 Assets (3) ($ in thousands) Average assets $ 140,493,283 $ 131,517,445 $ 125,690,830 $ 118,626,842 $ 113,403,507 Risk-weighted assets $ 102,321,489 $ 95,823,385 $ 92,870,859 $ 90,072,400 $ 84,885,943 __________ (1) Ratios and amounts as of December 31, 2020 are preliminary. (2) In accordance with the CECL Capital Rule, the Bank elected to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. Ratios and amounts for 2020 periods have been adjusted to exclude the following impacts attributed to the adoption of CECL: decreases in retained earnings, increases in allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments, decreases in average assets, and increases in risk-weighted assets. (3) As defined by regulatory capital rules.

As of Wealth Management Assets December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management $ 83,596 $ 74,661 $ 68,124 $ 60,056 $ 66,029 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage 88,059 76,769 70,178 60,189 68,807 Money market mutual funds 9,003 4,416 5,933 6,893 4,268 Total brokerage and investment 97,062 81,185 76,111 67,082 73,075 Trust Company: Trust 9,910 8,687 7,905 7,288 7,121 Custody 3,889 3,651 3,646 3,461 4,818 Total Trust Company 13,799 12,338 11,551 10,749 11,939 Total Wealth Management Assets $ 194,457 $ 168,184 $ 155,786 $ 137,887 $ 151,043

