 

Paige Announces Series C Funding Round of $100 Million to Accelerate Transformation of Digital Pathology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Paige, a global leader in AI-based digital diagnostics, today announced a Series C funding round of $100 million to accelerate the Company’s efforts to transform digital pathology by unlocking insights from each patient’s sample so pathologists, care teams and researchers can make decisions more confidently and efficiently to optimize outcomes.

The Series C financing was led by Casdin Capital and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), the strategic venture capital arm of Johnson & Johnson. Existing investors and other funds are also participating in the round.

“Paige is building a transformational portfolio of computational pathology products to serve clinical needs and drive precision medicine,” said Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Paige. “This investment reaffirms the vast potential of the Paige platform for clinical and biopharmaceutical drug development applications. These funds will enable us to build additional AI-based products within and outside of oncology, deliver these products to laboratories and clinicians globally, and invest in our talent across engineering and commercial functions.”

In addition to accelerating the development of AI-based clinical applications, biomarkers and diagnostics, Paige will also invest in sales and marketing efforts to rapidly scale product adoption by hospitals and labs. Accordingly, the Company will further expand by building out its engineering and commercial teams with plans to hire about 70 new employees in 2021, doubling the size of the company.

Eli Casdin, Chief Investment Officer of Casdin Capital, adds: “Bending the mortality curve on cancer is a humbling and critical goal requiring big data, big technology and big talent. Paige combines all three: Robust AI capabilities, access to millions of digital pathology images linked to the key clinical data modalities of imaging, genomic, and clinical/EMR data, and a growing team purpose built to deliver. This is a unique opportunity to transform data into a next generation of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, with clear application beyond cancer, and we are excited to be joined by JJDC to fuel the company to deliver on this opportunity.”

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA breakthrough designation for computational pathology products.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.Paige.ai, https://www.paigeplatform.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paige Announces Series C Funding Round of $100 Million to Accelerate Transformation of Digital Pathology Paige, a global leader in AI-based digital diagnostics, today announced a Series C funding round of $100 million to accelerate the Company’s efforts to transform digital pathology by unlocking insights from each patient’s sample so pathologists, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce IND Application for Vicineum Accepted for Review by the ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity