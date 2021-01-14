 

1847 Goedeker Triples Shipping Capacity with New Fulfillment Center to Meet Expected Rapid Growth in 2021

14.01.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today announced the upgrade of its fulfillment center to provide increased capacity to meet the Company’s 2021 growth forecasts and to support Appliances Connection’s regional shipments.

Our new fulfillment center includes an on-trend retail space in a high-growth corridor and will showcase premium brand offerings,” stated Jacob Guilhas, Vice President of Logistics for 1847 Goedeker. “The new showroom and nearly 200 percent increase in warehouse capacity will help us meet our 2021 projections and serve as an expanded warehouse to support Appliances Connection’s customers in the western-half of the US. The expanded capacity will also allow us to inventory the best-selling products, reducing time from order to shipment and driving a 3x improvement to shipping capacity compared to our current facility.

The Company expects to start using the warehouse space immediately and open its new showroom by April 2021. As the new facility’s latest tenant, Goedeker’s build out of the space will maximize efficiencies, including expanded cross-docking capabilities for improved order to shipment times.

"We are addressing a $21 billion industry as the only pure play online appliance retailer listed on a major exchange, and we are still at an early stage of capitalizing on this tremendous opportunity," stated Doug Moore, CEO of 1847 Goedeker. "Over the past year, we have been investing in people, processes, and systems, and this new facility is another important milestone for these initiatives. Combined with our highly targeted digital marketing platform, we believe these investments will drive significant revenue growth and dramatically increase our market share as we continue to execute on our vision of growing Goedeker's to a billion-dollar revenue company, and in the process, becoming the largest, most profitable online retailer of appliances in the US."

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedekers has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.goedekers.com). Goedekers provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled Goedekers to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com.

