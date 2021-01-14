 

XPO Logistics Surpasses 300,000 App Downloads for Digital Transportation Platform

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced a significant acceleration in the adoption of its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace worldwide. Demand for the company’s Drive XPO mobile app has propelled a 50% increase in downloads in the last three months of 2020, taking the cumulative total from 200,000 to 300,000. Carriers and truck drivers use the app to access XPO Connect.

The dramatic growth of XPO Connect underscores its position as one of the most rapidly adopted digital transportation platforms in the industry. For the full year 2020, compared with 2019, cumulative downloads of the app tripled, and the number of carriers registered on the platform increased by 47%.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “XPO Connect’s strong upward trajectory reflects the industry shift we envisioned when investing hundreds of millions of dollars in our transportation technology. Now we have a premier platform with new capabilities underway. The value of our technology will compound in response to fast-growing demand from our customers and carriers.”

XPO Connect uses machine learning to analyze data histories and market conditions in seconds, helping shippers and carriers buy and sell capacity more efficiently in real time. The platform also provides critical visibility of shipments in transit, including XPO-managed transportation of vaccines, therapeutic drugs and personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response efforts.

Drivers can download the Drive XPO app at no charge from the iOS and Android stores.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,629 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

