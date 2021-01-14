 

CLS Americas Continues Clinical Collaborations from New West Coast Office at Spectrum Office Plaza in Irvine, CA

Ideal Location for the Developer of High Precision, Image-Guided Laser Ablation System for Prostate Cancer Treatments

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS), today announced it has relocated its U.S. headquarters to a new office in the Irvine Spectrum Office Plaza located at 15707 Rockfield Blvd in the East Industrial Complex neighborhood in Irvine, CA. The medical device company develops high precision, image-guided laser ablation systems for minimally invasive treatment of prostate cancer tumors and soft tissue conditions.

“From our new office location, which is ideal for our current business, we look forward to our continued collaborations with clinical partners to provide safe and effective, minimally invasive treatments for prostate cancer and other tumors,” said Michael Magnani, managing director of CLS Americas. “This year will mark several important company milestones as we expand our product portfolio and introduce significant feature enhancements to our high precision, image-guided laser ablation system.”

CLS TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System with Thermoguide workstation and single-use accessories are designed and developed for image-guided, high precision soft tissue thermal therapy and laser ablation of tumors. The system includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, thermometry software for real-time temperature mapping of MRI images during treatments, and non-cooled laser applicators and single use devices.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) develops and sells the TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System including specially designed sterile disposable products for the minimally invasive ablative treatments of soft tissues and cancerous tumors, in accordance with regulatory approvals in EU and USA. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation (FLA, LITT) and for treatment with imILT, the company’s interstitial thermotherapy with a potentially immune stimulating effect. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and has subsidiaries in Germany and Irvine, CA. CLS is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se.

The TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT) or its Thermoguide thermometry software by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).  

