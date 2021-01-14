 

Skylight Health Appoints Director with Deep Capital Markets and Finance Expertise, Grace Mellis, to the Board

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV: SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Grace Mellis to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Mellis has a robust background in strategy and finance leadership roles with over 28 years of success and experience:

  • Almost a decade at JP Morgan Chase serving as Managing Director, Head of International Strategy, and Investor Services CFO for EMEA within the Corporate and Investment Bank.
  • Former CFO and VP of Corporate Finance and Business Intelligence at Greendot Corporation, a US $3.1B market cap NYSE listed company.
  • Founder and director of IGA Capital which provides consulting and advisory services to primarily early-stage companies.  
  • Mentor and investor with Techstars, a global start-up incubation platform.
  • She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Harvard University.

"We are pleased to welcome Grace Mellis as a new independent director to the Skylight board," said Prad Sekar, Co-founder and CEO. "The addition of Ms. Mellis, who brings significant strategic management and finance expertise into her role as board member, complements our existing board of directors' skills and experiences, and offers a deep understanding of the US capital markets which we will utilize as a strategic resource as we continue to broaden our shareholder base. The US capital markets is looking for exposure to primary care clinics and I believe this story will be best received by American investors who understand first-hand this trillion-dollar healthcare opportunity.”

Ms. Mellis says, “I am honored to join Skylight in this exciting time and help to drive our expansion strategy forward and build deeper relationships with our practices and patients across the United States. I look forward to working with the skilled board of directors as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all our shareholders."  

Effective today, Skylight Health is also pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (“PI”) to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

PI will trade the securities of Skylight Health on the TSX‐V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 on a month-to-month term. Skylight Health and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

