 

Apache Corporation Announces Fourth Consecutive Oil Discovery in Block 58 Offshore Suriname at Keskesi East-1 Well

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) and Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) today announced an oil discovery at the Keskesi East-1 exploration well in Block 58 offshore Suriname.

Keskesi East-1 encountered targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals. The shallower Campanian interval contains 58 meters (190 feet) of net oil, volatile oil and condensate pay and the Santonian interval contains 5 meters (16 feet) of net oil and volatile oil pay. Fluid samples indicate API oil gravities of approximately 27 to 28 degrees in the Campanian and 35 to 37 degrees in the Santonian. The Keskesi East-1 well is continuing to drill to deeper Neocomian-aged targets. Upon completion of operations at Keskesi East-1, the Noble Sam Croft drillship will be released as planned.

“We are very pleased to announce our fourth consecutive discovery in Block 58 at Keskesi, which confirms oil in the eastern portion of the block,” said John Christmann, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “We are excited to commence the appraisal program on our initial discoveries and extend our Block 58 exploration program to the north in 2021.”

Pursuant to the terms of its joint venture agreement, Apache transferred operatorship of Block 58 to Total S.A. on Jan. 1, 2021. Apache will continue to operate the Keskesi exploration well until release of the Noble Sam Croft drillship.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations and objectives for Apache’s operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See "Risk Factors" in our 2019 Form 10-K and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by Apache in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Apache undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

