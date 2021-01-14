How Nigerian Entrepreneur Oke Afolabi is Accelerating Digitalization of Banks in Nigeria

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oke Kehinde Afolabi is at the helm of four businesses: tech, showbiz; hospitality, and logistics. For some, that would be too much to juggle, but to the Nigerian, "Impossible is nothing. The attitude of Nigeria is of a go-getter country. The attitude of, why not have this and why not have the tallest, boldest, loudest?" he says. "That entrepreneurial spirit is in this country's DNA."

Afolabi who is also the founder of Runway Jazz was featured in the January/February issue of Pleasures Magazine

Oke Afolabi, an Associate member of the Business Continuity Institute UK, is a result-oriented Marketing Professional with a proven record of accomplishment in planning and leading comprehensive marketing strategies in support of business goals and objectives. In his current role at Global InfoSwift Consulting Limited (GICL) as a co-founder and CEO, he provides strategic direction, articulates corporate vision, mission and strategy as well as values that define the culture of the team.

"Everything is changing and the newer generation are coming up with these great ideas, so banks need to evolve too," he says of the GICL, he's helped establish. "It's been nice that I can make an impact. I hope that I can leave a legacy, like martin Luther king Jr. says, 'never follow where the path may lead rather follow where there is no path and leave a trail.'"

The company, Global InfoSwift Consulting Limited (GICL) www.globalinfoswift.com, a Lagos based IT company that provide solutions and services to Nigerian financial institutions and beyond.

The firm is also a promoter of Omni channel Solution with its Cr2 partners which provides digital banking platforms for Nigerian Banks.

CR2, led by Fintan Byrne, is a world-leading vendor within the Digital Banking Platform market, with a market leadership position in Africa.

The platform provides banks with Digital, Self-Service and Payments solutions to grow their business, optimize their customer service cost and deliver an enhanced customer experience. Headquartered in Ireland, Cr2 enables over 100 banks in 60 countries seamlessly connect and engage with their customers on the most critical banking channels today.

Global Infoswift's partnership with CR2 is an ongoing successful relationship which has highlighted the importance of the self-service channels in supporting Nigeria's retail banking growth, with the deployment of CR2's BankWorld Suite of products. The partnership enhances the impact and effectiveness of action through a combined and more efficient use of resources, it promotes innovation and it is distinguished by a strong commitment displayed by both parties in jointly delivering projects like Access Bank Plc. which is currently one of the biggest Banks in Africa.