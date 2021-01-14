DGAP-News: Emerging Energy Corp. AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

14.01.2021 / 13:25

Emerging Energy Corp. creates partnership with Social Biogas Start Up (B) Energy



Frankfurt, 14th January 2021, Emerging Energy Corp. ('EEC'), a private equity firm focused on financing energy companies that pursue compelling growth opportunities in the African energy sector, has created a limited partnership with (B) Energy, a Social Start Up, that brings portable biogas to Africa's rural areas.

Katrin Pütz, Founder of (B) Energy, welcomes the partnership with EEC. Through its investment, EEC will increase its involvement in the burgeoning biogas industry in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The distinctive feature of (B) Energy is an aid-free business model that supports local African entrepreneurship. (B) Energy's business partners participate in biogas business training and start with importing a number of systems. Once the new importer has started to make the biogas systems available on the market in her/his country, independent installers can join and can supply local households with biogas.

"With the investment of EEC, we are happy to prove that our vision of aid-free biogas is possible. We are keen to have a strong African partner on board and look forward to revolutionizing the African biogas sector", said Katrin Pütz.

EEC sees significant synergies to its existing activities in the energy sector by bringing a new perspective to Africa, not as an aid-case, but as a valuable and profitable business opportunity. "We are proud to work with Katrin and the (B) Energy team. Investing in companies that have a solid management team and long term view is key for EEC," stated Abongwa Ndumu, supervisory board member of EEC. "(B) Energy is going to play an important role in providing energy solutions for Africa's energy transition and combatting energy poverty. Their strategy of empowering Africans to use their technology and create solutions in their communities is spot on. We will support them in their move to create more jobs and empower more entrepreneurs with German technology and know-how. They will expand across Africa thanks to the AfCFTA."

++ About EEC

Emerging Energy Corp. is an investment firm dedicated to creating growth in the African energy sector and related infrastructure. EEC aims to build local capacity, create well-paid jobs, finance Africa's energy transition, diversify economies and deliver market-leading returns to its investors. EEC focuses on investing across the entire African energy value chain. EEC partners with exceptional management teams, where the combination of capital and industry expertise can make a sustainable impact on the African continent.

++ About (B) Energy

(B) Energy is a 100% aid free biogas company. (B)energy's mobile biogas technology in combination with a flexible business model for local entrepreneurs to sell biogas systems within their community. The combination of a small biogas digester bag, several biogas backpacks and biogas stoves replace firewood and charcoal for cooking. Join the movement with a 3-day online Webinar from the 29th-31st January 2021 here: https://bit.ly/2XBpMPn