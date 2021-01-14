 

DGAP-News Aspera recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools

Aspera recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools

Designed for enterprise software & services decision makers, Gartner Peer Insights offers unbiased customer reviews to support your SAM tool buying process.

Boston, MA, January 14, 2021 - Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), and part of the USU Group, is thrilled to be named a Customers' Choice in the December 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools.

"We believe that being distinguished as a 2020 Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools represents the commitment we have to our customers. We are proud to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of Aspera. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers. We are grateful for the valuable feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights, and proud of the success that Aspera's tailored, full-service approach to SAM delivers."

"Working with Aspera, from both a consulting and technology provider perspective, has been very easy and always given us an excellent return on our investment. Starting with a Rapid Vendor Analysis helped us to create a solid, proven ROI for the purchase of Smart Track."

Gartner Peer Insights
-Aspera SmartTrack customer, Manufacturing industry ($500M - 1B)

For a limited time, Aspera is pleased to offer a complimentary copy of the Gartner report.


Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Software Asset Management Tools, 16 December 2020

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

