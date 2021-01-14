Aspera recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools

Designed for enterprise software & services decision makers, Gartner Peer Insights offers unbiased customer reviews to support your SAM tool buying process. Boston, MA, January 14, 2021 - Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), and part of the USU Group, is thrilled to be named a Customers' Choice in the December 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools.

"We believe that being distinguished as a 2020 Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools represents the commitment we have to our customers. We are proud to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of Aspera. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers. We are grateful for the valuable feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights, and proud of the success that Aspera's tailored, full-service approach to SAM delivers."

"Working with Aspera, from both a consulting and technology provider perspective, has been very easy and always given us an excellent return on our investment. Starting with a Rapid Vendor Analysis helped us to create a solid, proven ROI for the purchase of Smart Track."



-Aspera SmartTrack customer, Manufacturing industry ($500M - 1B)

