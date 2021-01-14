 

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Record Quarterly Silver Production of 407,986 Ounces

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 13:15  |  72   |   |   

Montreal, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, January 14, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report record quarterly silver production of 407,986 ounces (“oz”) in Q4 2020 from its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

 

2020 Silver Production Highlights

  • Total quarterly silver production of 407,986 oz in Q4 2020, representing record quarterly production
  • Increased throughput to 566 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in Q4 2020, representing 81% of design capacity
  • Total annual silver production of 689,964 oz in 2020

 

Strong Finish to 2020 Production

  Q4 2020* Production
Tonnes processed 52,115
Average grade (g/t Ag) 309
Silver ingots produced (oz) 193,264
Silver in concentrate for sale produced (oz) 214,722
Total silver produced (oz) 407,986

*2020 numbers are preliminary and are subject to final adjustment.

“This quarter’s exceptional production numbers validate a series of actions and initiatives taken by our new operations team including the flowsheet reorganization. We are on the right path to delivering on our objective to attain our 700 tpd design capacity despite ongoing historical rainfall, maintenance, and spare parts issues,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya.

 

Operational Changes

The substantial increase in production in Q4 2020 was achieved through four main operational improvements including: flowsheet reorganization, grade control, selective mining, and milling throughput.

The most important improvement was the October 2020 reconfiguration of the processing flowsheet, which resulted in the separation of the cyanidation and flotation plant operations. By operating in parallel, both plants process fresh ore, which improves the combined milling rates and silver recovery. Prior to their separation, the cyanidation plant processed concentrate produced by the flotation plant. Production was limited by the cyanidation plant’s leaching rate of the concentrate, which led to underutilized cyanidation plant milling capacity.

Seite 1 von 3
Aya Gold & Silver Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Record Quarterly Silver Production of 407,986 Ounces Montreal, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Montreal, Quebec, January 14, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report record quarterly silver production of 407,986 ounces (“oz”) in Q4 2020 from its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Aya Gold & Silver Acquires Secured Loan on Algold Resources
22.12.20
Aya Gold & Silver: Year in Review

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
13
Maya Gold & Silver - Silberproduzent in Marokko