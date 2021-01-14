Aya Gold & Silver Reports Record Quarterly Silver Production of 407,986 Ounces

Montreal, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, January 14, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report record quarterly silver production of 407,986 ounces (“oz”) in Q4 2020 from its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

2020 Silver Production Highlights

Total quarterly silver production of 407,986 oz in Q4 2020, representing record quarterly production

Increased throughput to 566 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in Q4 2020, representing 81% of design capacity

Total annual silver production of 689,964 oz in 2020

Strong Finish to 2020 Production

Q4 2020* Production Tonnes processed 52,115 Average grade (g/t Ag) 309 Silver ingots produced (oz) 193,264 Silver in concentrate for sale produced (oz) 214,722 Total silver produced (oz) 407,986

*2020 numbers are preliminary and are subject to final adjustment.

“This quarter’s exceptional production numbers validate a series of actions and initiatives taken by our new operations team including the flowsheet reorganization. We are on the right path to delivering on our objective to attain our 700 tpd design capacity despite ongoing historical rainfall, maintenance, and spare parts issues,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya.

Operational Changes

The substantial increase in production in Q4 2020 was achieved through four main operational improvements including: flowsheet reorganization, grade control, selective mining, and milling throughput.

The most important improvement was the October 2020 reconfiguration of the processing flowsheet, which resulted in the separation of the cyanidation and flotation plant operations. By operating in parallel, both plants process fresh ore, which improves the combined milling rates and silver recovery. Prior to their separation, the cyanidation plant processed concentrate produced by the flotation plant. Production was limited by the cyanidation plant’s leaching rate of the concentrate, which led to underutilized cyanidation plant milling capacity.