Teladoc Health Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, the first and only comprehensive virtual care system, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which highlights the company’s commitment to taking care of people, building trust, operating responsibly and having a positive impact on global communities. Through its inaugural CSR report, Teladoc Health sets an industry precedent for the ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, transparency and reporting.



“Now more than ever, Teladoc Health is committed to expanding equitable access to care and helping people attain their full health potential,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “Our mission, values and culture guide our actions as we deliver on the promise of whole-person virtual care and serve stakeholders around the world.”