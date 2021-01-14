 

Teladoc Health Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 13:15  |  58   |   |   

PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, the first and only comprehensive virtual care system, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which highlights the company’s commitment to taking care of people, building trust, operating responsibly and having a positive impact on global communities. Through its inaugural CSR report, Teladoc Health sets an industry precedent for the ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, transparency and reporting.

“Now more than ever, Teladoc Health is committed to expanding equitable access to care and helping people attain their full health potential,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “Our mission, values and culture guide our actions as we deliver on the promise of whole-person virtual care and serve stakeholders around the world.”

Accomplishments and go-forward priorities highlighted within the CSR report align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and provide an outline of Teladoc Health’s commitment to positively impacting society. Highlights include:

  • Expanding healthcare capacity around the world: When COVID-19 abruptly increased the need for health services, Teladoc Health effectively expanded the healthcare system's capacity by helping thousands of physicians continue to provide care when office-based capacity was reduced.
  • Increasing equitable access to care: In 2020, Teladoc Health broadened access to affordable, high-quality healthcare by delivering more than 10 million virtual visits and serving as a lifeline for more than two million members living in areas with low physician density.
  • Delivering environmentally sustainable care: Virtual care is an environmentally sound way of growing the global healthcare system's capacity. Teladoc Health estimates that it helped avoid 5,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions with every one million virtual visits.
  • Committing to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace: With more than 70 million members worldwide, people of all backgrounds rely on Teladoc Health for care. The company is committed to fostering a culture that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion and encourages mutual respect, trust and collaboration. As part of an ongoing journey to creating an equitable and inclusive workplace, in 2020, Teladoc Health expanded its business resource groups (BRGs) to approximately 500 employees. It surpassed the goals established by the California boardroom diversity law.
  • Championing better global health outcomes: Through disaster support efforts, Teladoc Health has provided free general medical and mental health visits for those impacted by major hurricanes, western wildfires and earthquakes across the United States. As World Telehealth Initiative’s (WTI) primary corporate sponsor, Teladoc Health contributed approximately $700,000 of support in 2020, including the technology used to deliver nearly 500 essential medical services in countries including Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Haiti.

To read Teladoc Health’s inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit: https://www.teladochealth.com/resources/white-paper/csr-report/

About Teladoc Health:

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact:

Jake Mazanke
pr@teladochealth.com
630-640-5253


Disclaimer

