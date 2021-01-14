 

Global Pigments Market Witnesses an Urgent Shift towards Eco-friendly Paints, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbanization is the major enabler for soaring demand of pigments in the global market. Rising construction activities have led to increased demand for building materials, bolstering the demand for pigments that lend the desired aesthetic. Fairfield Market Research predicts, the global pigments market will be worth US$40 Bn by the end of 2025 from US$30.1 Bn in 2017. The report indicates that the market will register a CAGR of 4.6% between 2021 and 2025.

Paints and coatings industry is the largest consumer of pigments as it accounted for 57.5% of total market share in 2017. Pigments are primarily used for safeguarding paints against extreme weather conditions and corrosions. This makes it an ideal option for the paint and coatings industry to add visual and functional appeal to buildings.

In recent years, there has been a shift in preference as consumers are demanding eco-friendly products. This trend is expected to force manufacturers into innovating environment-friendly chemistries that have a low or zero VOCs.

Rise in global demand for pigments is due to growing infrastructural developments, urbanization and higher uptake of building materials. The market is expected to confront a shift towards eco-friendly and economical products with rigid guidelines of government bodies pushing consumers to be more environment conscious.

Strict Regulations Presents Opportunity to Develop Eco-friendly Pigments

The market is however expected to face certain restraints such as rise in energy costs and raw material prices. Government bodies and regulatory authorities have laid strict regulations against release of toxic pollutants, which is significantly hampering market growth. Manufacturers are thus looking at investing in research and development of eco-friendly pigments for their consumers that match the quality of conventional oil-based paints or solvent-based paints. Sustainability will be the key focus area of pigment companies to remain relevant in the market, predicts Fairfield Market Research.

