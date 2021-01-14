Sbanken Boligkreditt AS Partial redemption of ISIN NO0010745342
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 14.01.2021, 13:33 | 71 | 0 |
Sbanken Bolig 0,58 % bis 10/21 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Sbanken Boligkreditt AS has bought back NOK 650 000 000.- of ISIN NO0010745342, Ticker SBANBK06, 15/21 FRN COVD. New outstanding amount NOK 1 350 000 000.00
Sbanken Boligkreditt AS has bought back NOK 650 000 000.- of ISIN NO0010745342, Ticker SBANBK06, 15/21 FRN COVD. New outstanding amount NOK 1 350 000 000.00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0