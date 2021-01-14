Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Sbanken Boligkreditt AS Partial redemption of ISIN NO0010745342 Sbanken Boligkreditt AS has bought back NOK 650 000 000.- of ISIN NO0010745342, Ticker SBANBK06, 15/21 FRN COVD. New outstanding amount NOK 1 350 000 000.00 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the …



