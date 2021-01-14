 

Stone Gold Acquires Mineral Claims in Red Lake, Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with EMX Royalty Corporation (“EMX”), pursuant to which the Company will acquire certain mineral claims in Red Lake, ON (the “Claims”) from EMX.

Under the terms of the Agreement, EMX will receive a cash payment of $10,000, the grant of a 1.5% net smelter royalty on the Claims and will be issued 30,000 common shares of Stone Gold (“Common Shares”) at closing in exchange for 100% ownership the Claims.

The claims, which are approximately 100 hectares, cover the extension of the Golden Arm ultramafics and the Newman Todd structure where they intersect the contact of the Killala Baird batholith. The mafic/ultramafic contacts and the structural corridors are prime targets to host gold mineralization similar to the Campbell Red Lake Style mineralization and NT Zone Style Mineralization, as identified on the West Red Lake and Trillium Gold Mines to the north.

The acquisition of the Properties is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Common Shares issuable in connection therewith will be subject to a statutory four month and a day hold period.

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Stone Gold. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Stone Gold's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Stone Gold or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Stone Gold, Stone Gold provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Stone Gold's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, Stone Gold's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the timing of the Offering, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. 

