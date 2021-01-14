 

People Corporation Files Management Information Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Receipt of Advance Ruling Certificate

Board of Directors Recommends that Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PEO) today announced it has filed and is in the process of mailing the management information circular (the “Circular”) and related materials for the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which investment funds managed by the Merchant Banking business of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company for C$15.22 per Share in cash, all as more particularly described in the Circular.

Benefits of the Arrangement to People Corporation’s Shareholders

  • Significant Premium. The consideration offered to the Shareholders under the Arrangement represents a premium of approximately 36% to the closing price of the Shares on December 11, 2020, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Arrangement, and a 28% premium to the highest ever closing price of the Shares on the TSX-V.

  • Certainty of Value and Liquidity. The consideration being offered to Shareholders under the Arrangement is all cash, which provides immediate liquidity and certainty of value to the Shareholders at a significant premium to the trading price of the Shares on December 11, 2020.

Additional information related to the benefits and related risks of the Arrangement are contained in the Circular.

Board Recommendation

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), acting on the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of the Board (the “Special Committee”) and after receiving legal and financial advice, unanimously determined (with Laurie Goldberg, as Executive Chairman, CEO and a rollover shareholder, abstaining) the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company and fair to the Shareholders, and recommends the Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement.

Advance Ruling Certificate

The Company also announced today that the Commissioner of Competition has issued an advance ruling certificate under the Competition Act (Canada) with respect to the Arrangement. Accordingly, the regulatory approval condition to completion of the Arrangement has been satisfied.

Interim Order

The Company also announced today that the Company has been granted an interim order (the “Interim Order”) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) authorizing various matters, including the holding of the Meeting and the mailing of the Circular.

