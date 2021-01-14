 

PLUS Products Announces Exclusive Agreement to Enter United Kingdom Hemp CBD Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 13:30  |  70   |   |   

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced it has entered an exclusive sales agreement with Elements of Green, a European eCommerce marketplace for hemp CBD products, to offer its products across the United Kingdom.

As of today, PLUS 100% hemp CBD Gummies are available for sale in the United Kingdom exclusively through Elements of Green. The initial product offering will consist of Grapefruit CBD Uplift and Blueberry CBD Balance.

Since launching THC products in 2016, PLUS has emerged as a leading edibles brand in California, the world’s largest adult-use cannabis market.1 The Company launched its 100% hemp CBD line across the United States in September 2019.

"One of our goals at PLUS is to put our products in the hands of as many consumers as possible, and we believe working with Elements of Green provides us with the best opportunity to make that goal a reality in the United Kingdom," stated Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-founder of PLUS. “This represents an exciting opportunity for PLUS as our first expansion into the international market, and we are thrilled to be working with Elements of Green in taking this step as a company.”

"Partnering with PLUS, a leading edibles brand in the world’s largest adult-use cannabis market, for their initial hemp CBD expansion beyond the United States is a tremendous opportunity," commented Daniel Brody, CEO of Elements of Green. "We are excited to be the platform of choice for PLUS.”

(1)   Arcview | BDS Analytics - State of the Legal Markets 7th Edition

Availability

Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the US at plusproducts.com and across the UK at www.elementsofgreen.com.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Elements of Green

Elements of Green is a European eCommerce marketplace for lab-tested CBD products. The Company's extensive lineup of premium hemp-based CBD products are available in 27 countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain. Elements of Green's web and mobile experience includes carefully curated products from brands from around the world. Visit today at www.elementsofgreen.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Plus Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PLUS Products Announces Exclusive Agreement to Enter United Kingdom Hemp CBD Market SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced it has entered an exclusive sales agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
33
Mit Cannabis-Fruchtgummis zu +472% Gewinn