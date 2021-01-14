Rekor Redefines Privacy, Security and Sharing for License Plate Data for Commercial and Government Users

Company adds new features, greatly expands existing capabilities on its AI-based platform now called Rekor Scout

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that it released a major update to its automatic license plate and vehicle recognition software, Rekor Scout, formerly known as Rekor Watchman. Known for its ability to turn nearly any IP, traffic, or security camera into an AI-powered vehicle recognition system, the new version of Scout adds extensive new privacy, security and sharing controls for its commercial and government users.



“With growing concerns over data privacy worldwide, it’s no surprise that we need to continually innovate our solutions to meet customer needs far into the future,” said Chris Kadoch, CTO, Rekor. “This version of our Scout software makes generational leaps in enabling commercial and government customers to take highly granular control over security, privacy and sharing settings to comply with their own policies and outside mandates. This sets a new bar in privacy and security in the use of license plate recognition.”