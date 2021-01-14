Kaleido Biosciences Announces Positive Interim Results of Controlled Study of KB109 in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), today announced positive interim results from the K031 non-IND controlled clinical study evaluating outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. Patients in this non-IND clinical study were randomized within 48 hours of testing positive for COVID-19 to either receive Supportive Self Care (SSC) or SSC plus Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB109 for two weeks and then followed for an additional three weeks. The planned interim analysis comprised approximately half of the total study population (n=176) and showed that KB109 was well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous studies of MMT candidates and no unexpected treatment-related adverse events. For subjects reporting one or more comorbidities, the median time to resolution of the thirteen overall COVID-19 related symptoms was 18 days with KB109 plus SSC and 27 days with SSC alone.

“This interim analysis, from the largest study conducted to date with an MMT candidate, reinforces the safety and tolerability previously observed with MMTs and provides a strong signal of clinical benefit for KB109,” commented Dan Menichella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido. “The study reveals that many patients with mild-to-moderate disease, and particularly those patients with a comorbidity, experience symptoms for a period of weeks. This study shows the significant burden experienced by these patients and we look forward to reporting the full dataset later this quarter.”

“These exciting and relevant data are in line with what we are seeing in the COVID-19 literature and suggests that the microbiome plays a role in this disease,” said John P. Haran, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of emergency medicine, microbiology & physiological systems and clinical director of the UMass Center for Microbiome Research at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. “There is increasing evidence supporting the biological plausibility that microbiome restoration has a significant impact on different diseases and seeing an influence in COVID-19 patients with comorbidities aligns with this emerging science.”